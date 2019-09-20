U.S., China held 'productive' talks, still plan October meeting - USTR
0
09/20/2019 | 06:42pm EDT
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. and Chinese deputy negotiators held "productive" talks in Washington this week aimed at improving their trade relationship, the U.S. Trade Representative's office said on Friday without offering further details.
"These discussions were productive, and the United States looks forward to welcoming a delegation from China for principal-level meetings in October," USTR said in a brief statement.