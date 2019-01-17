U.S., China in discussions for reopening chicken trade - WSJ

The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently told the U.S. meat industry that chicken products are being discussed as part of the broader trade negotiations with China to resolve the trade tensions between the two countries, the Journal reported.

Earlier on Thursday, the newspaper reported that U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin discussed lifting some or all of the tariffs imposed on Chinese imports and suggested offering a tariff rollback during trade discussions scheduled for Jan. 30.

The United States and China have been engaged in a bitter trade dispute for months on issues such as tariffs, industrial subsidies, intellectual property and cyber security.

