Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S., China in discussions for reopening chicken trade - WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2019 | 06:09pm EST

(Reuters) - Trade officials from the United States and China are in discussions to reopen China's market to U.S. chicken exports, the Wall Street Journal reported https://on.wsj.com/2CtyggB on Thursday, citing people familiar with the discussions.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently told the U.S. meat industry that chicken products are being discussed as part of the broader trade negotiations with China to resolve the trade tensions between the two countries, the Journal reported.

Earlier on Thursday, the newspaper reported that U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin discussed lifting some or all of the tariffs imposed on Chinese imports and suggested offering a tariff rollback during trade discussions scheduled for Jan. 30.

The United States and China have been engaged in a bitter trade dispute for months on issues such as tariffs, industrial subsidies, intellectual property and cyber security.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:09pU.S., China in discussions for reopening chicken trade - WSJ
RE
05:54pFOUR AUDI MANAGERS INDICTED IN U.S. VW DIESEL EMISSIONS PROBE : documents
RE
05:53pU.S. House backs sanctions on Russia's Rusal in symbolic vote
RE
05:49pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Secretary-General Welcomes Ministerial Meeting on Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict
PU
05:47pSTRAP YOURSELF IN : Netflix is about to report
RE
05:41pHitachi debacle strengthens Franco-Chinese hand in UK nuclear
RE
05:25pChina's envoy to Canada says Huawei 5G ban would have repercussions
RE
05:22pLampert wins Sears bankruptcy auction with $5.2 bln bid
RE
05:22pUtilities Up, But Not By Much, On Cyclical Bias - Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:19pCommunications Services Up Ahead Of Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : American Express misses estimates on slowing customer spending; shares drop
2GOLDCORP INC. : GOLDCORP : Six Semi-Finalists to Showcase at #DisruptMining Innovation Expo
3MESA AIR GROUP INC : Mesa Air Group Announces 2019 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Date
4CLEAN TEQ HOLDINGS LIMITED : CLEAN TEQ : Quarterly Activities Report – December 2018
5ROWAN COMPANIES PLC : ROWAN : Adjourns Shareholder Meeting as It Reviews Ensco Bid

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.