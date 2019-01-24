Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S., China 'miles and miles' from trade deal - Ross

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2019 | 02:36pm EST
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Ross answers questions during Reuters interview in his office at the U.S. Department of Commerce building in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and China are "miles and miles" from resolving trade issues but there is a fair chance the two countries will get a deal, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Thursday.

A 30-member Chinese delegation plans to come to Washington next week for talks, he said, as the world's two largest economies try to meet a March 1 deadline to resolve their trade disputes, but Ross tried to tamp down expectations for the high-level talks.

"There is a very large group coming. There's been a lot of anticipatory work done but we're miles and miles from getting a resolution and frankly that shouldn't be too surprising," Ross said in an interview with CNBC.

"Trade is very complicated, there's lots and lots of issues - not just how many soybeans and how much LNG."

More important, he said, were the structural reforms that Washington believes are needed in the Chinese economy, as well as enforcement mechanisms for failure to adhere to whatever is agreed to.

Ross said the two sides were unlikely to resolve all their disputes in next week's talks, but added, "I think there's a fair chance we do get to a deal."

U.S. President Donald Trump has vowed to increase tariffs to 25 percent from 10 percent on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports on March 2 unless China takes steps to protect U.S. intellectual property.

Trump also wants China to end policies that force American companies to turn over technology to a Chinese partner, allow more market access for U.S. businesses, and reduce other non-tariff barriers to American products.

China has repeatedly played down complaints about intellectual property abuses, and has rejected accusations that foreign companies face forced technology transfers.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will hold in-depth discussions on economic and trade issues during his visit to the United States next Wednesday and Thursday, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Thursday.

"During the upcoming high-level negotiations, both sides will continue to hold in-depth talks on various economic and trade issues of mutual concern," Gao Feng, spokesman at the commerce ministry, told reporters.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow was optimistic about next week's meetings. "I think the Liu He talks will be determinative," Kudlow told Fox News.

Companies in both countries are feeling the sting of U.S. tariffs and retaliation from China. Apple Inc earlier this month rattled markets by cutting its sales outlook, blaming soft Chinese demand.

Ross stressed there was no deadline until March 1.

"So there's quite a little bit of time between now and then to judge just where do we stand, is it worth going forward or have we reached an impasse?"

(Additional Reporting by Muyu Xu and Joseph Campbell in Beijing and Makini Brice in Washington; Editing by Susan Thomas and James Dalgleish)

By Doina Chiacu
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE -1.05% 152.46 Delayed Quote.-2.42%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:16pU.S. oil up one percent on Venezuela turmoil, but hefty stock build weighs
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:14pNATIONAL FARMERS' UNION OF SCOTLAND : Beef Efficiency Scheme Errors Frustrate Farmers
PU
03:14pFITCH : Affirms Cleco Corp. at 'BBB-' on Cajun Assets Acquisition
PU
03:14p'Under siege', oil industry mulls raising returns and PR game
RE
03:11pCURRENCIES : Dollar Strength Boosted By Ailing Euro
DJ
02:52pStocks meander, bonds up after ECB, U.S.-China trade talk
RE
02:51pArgentina Economy Shrank 2.3% in November vs October
DJ
02:36pU.S., China 'miles and miles' from trade deal - Ross
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : Chip supplier TI misses revenue estimates as Chinese demand dips
2MCCORMICK & COMPANY : MCCORMICK: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
3German finance ministry in talks with Commerzbank, Cerberus - FAZ
4PREMIER OIL : PREMIER OIL : Block 7 Zama appraisal success
5FLYBE GROUP PLC : FLYBE : Overview of offer to shareholders

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.