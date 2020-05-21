Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S.-China tensions pull Wall Street lower

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/21/2020 | 02:44pm EDT
The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York

By Noel Randewich

Wall Street receded on Thursday, a day after hitting two-month highs, on a fresh wave of China-U.S. tensions, raising doubts about the trade deal reached early this year between the world's two largest economies.

President Donald Trump said the United States would react strongly if China imposes national security laws for Hong Kong in response to last year's often violent pro-democracy protests.

Earlier, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticized Beijing's handling of the coronavirus outbreak, while a Chinese official said the country will not flinch from any escalation in tensions.

The recent souring relations between the world's two largest economies over the coronavirus pandemic has raised doubts about the Phase 1 trade deal signed earlier this year, interrupting a rally on the U.S. stock market.

"It seems like China is going to be used as a punching bag for the upcoming elections," said Bob Shea, CEO and co-chief investment officer at TrimTabs Asset Management in New York.

"The White House has resolved to itself that it is more effective to swing at China than to salvage what was going to already be a watered-down Phase 1 trade deal. You don't score any points for that," Shea said.

The S&P 500 has surged over 30% from its March low, but remains down more than 12% from its February record high.

The Nasdaq is less than 5% below its February record high, fueled in recent week by gains in Microsoft, Amazon.com and other technology heavyweights that many investors expect to emerge from the crisis stronger than smaller rivals.

At 2:22 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.11% at 24,547.99 points, while the S&P 500 lost 0.42% to 2,959.2. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.47% to 9,331.64.

Ten of the 11 major S&P sector indexes were lower. Energy, down 1%, fell the most.

Best Buy Co Inc fell 3.6% after the electronics retailer reported a 5.3% drop in quarterly same-store sales due to the virus. L Brands Inc surged 20% despite posting worse-than-expected quarterly results but said it will scale down its struggling Victoria's Secret unit

Discount chain owner TJX jumped 6.8% to a more than two-month high after it flagged strong sales at its stores that have reopened after lockdowns.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.11-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.02-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted five new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 51 new highs and four new lows.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich in Oakland, California; Additional reporting by Pawel Goraj in Gdansk, and Ambar Warrick and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -1.71% 2456.5 Delayed Quote.32.55%
BEST BUY CO., INC -3.89% 78.38 Delayed Quote.-4.92%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.39% 24486.75 Delayed Quote.-15.18%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.81% 184.13 Delayed Quote.16.44%
NASDAQ 100 -0.86% 9403.885057 Delayed Quote.8.61%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.71% 9310.3561 Delayed Quote.4.49%
S&P 500 -0.64% 2953.11 Delayed Quote.-8.02%
THE TJX COMPANIES 7.53% 54.675 Delayed Quote.-16.72%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:18pStocks slip on U.S.-China tensions; oil rises to 2-1/2-month high
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:15pMeasuring Brazil's historic selloff of U.S. Treasuries in March
RE
03:10pPETA PEOPLE FOR ETHICAL TREATMENT OF ANIMALS : Urge J.Crew Group to Ban Wool and Cashmere
PU
03:00pTrump arrives in Michigan to visit Ford plant amid political tensions
RE
03:00pPress ReleaseSafety, Confidence, Creativity Key to Restoring Paychecks
PU
03:00pRETAIL INDUSTRY LEADERS ASSOCIATION : The Impact of Short-Term Disruption on Long-Term Goals
PU
02:55pWASHINGTON EXAMINER : ‘Ted Cruz Legislation Targets Chinese Cover-Ups, Hollywood Censorship, and CCP Propaganda'
PU
02:53pTrump arrives in Michigan to visit Ford plant amid political tensions
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
2NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : U.S. arrests two men wanted by Japan over ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's escape
3URALKALI : Reaches Agreement on Potash Shipments to India
4DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Lufthansa closes in on $10 billion state rescue deal
5SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS : SERBA DINAMIK : Interim Dividend

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group