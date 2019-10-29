Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S.-China tensions spur progress on giant Asia trade pact

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 04:28am EDT
Workers put up a sign to welcome leaders to the 35th ASEAN Summit in Bangkok

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Tensions between the United States and China have given new impetus to a China-backed trade pact and there is a chance of major progress, if not final agreement, when Southeast Asian leaders meet in Bangkok this week, analysts say.

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) could become the world's largest free trade zone, comprising 16 countries that account for a third of global gross domestic product and nearly half the world's population.

Progress since talks began in 2012 has been slowed by disagreements between members, such as major Indian concerns over a possible deluge of imports from China. The pact also includes the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea.

Analysts said the pace of discussion on remaining issues had quickened this year, as the U.S.-China trade war sharpened concerns over both economic growth and regional security.

"We are hearing that there is light at the end of the tunnel and it is already a short tunnel," said Tang Siew Mun, head of the ASEAN Studies Centre at the Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore.

"The momentum is now there for the politicians to get this done," he told Reuters.

Thailand, which currently chairs ASEAN, said this month market access talks were 80.4% complete and members had agreed on 14 of a total of 20 chapters. Talks with RCEP members will follow the ASEAN summit, from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, in Bangkok.

"Some Southeast Asian nations would like to show that they can keep the regional integration show on the road, despite the U.S.-China tensions," said Benjamin Bland, director of the Southeast Asia project at the Lowy Institute in Sydney.

In Asia, China is not alone in feeling the pressure of the trade war.

Although some companies have moved production from China to escape U.S. tariffs, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts growth in ASEAN's top five economies will fall to 4.8% this year from 5.3% in 2018. It expects India's growth to slow to 6.1% from 6.8%.

Countries that used to rely on the United States as a counterweight to China's growing regional dominance are also increasingly doubtful if they can.

RCEP members including India, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea and Thailand all have large trade surpluses with the United States - a bugbear for President Donald Trump.

U.S.-Thai trade relations have been strained, with Washington withdrawing trade preferences on $1.3 billion in Thai goods last Friday, accusing Thailand of failing to protect workers' rights.

"WARNING SIGN"

"The trade tensions should be the final warning sign that Asia needs to have a collective platform and a place for engaging in economic issues," said Deborah Elms, executive director of the Asian Trade Center based in Singapore.

It would be a "massive missed opportunity" if leaders did not announce the success of the pact at this week's meeting, Elms added.

The RCEP trade deal aims to build on the free trade deals that Southeast Asian countries have with other members.

It has been widely seen as a China-supported alternative to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), which covers 11 countries across the Pacific - though Trump pulled the United States out of talks before it was signed.

RCEP, seven of whose member nations are also in the other agreement, is less ambitious in terms of the areas of trade that would be freed up and the conditions participants must meet.

But it is still expected to provide a major boost to regional trade, besides being symbolically important, as the Trump administration challenges multilateral trade deals.

"Completing the RCEP negotiations as early as possible is of great significance to the long-term stability, prosperity and development of the region," Li Chenggang, China's assistant commerce minister told reporters in Beijing on Monday.

"The negotiations are currently in the final sprint."

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang is confirmed to attend the Bangkok meet, while the United States has yet to announce any representative more senior than Assistant Secretary of State David Stilwell.

Last year, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence joined the meeting with Southeast Asian leaders in Trump's place.

Other issues that may figure at the Southeast Asian summit include the standoff between China and several regional states over its sweeping maritime claims in the South China Sea, as well as Myanmar's treatment of Muslim Rohingya after a military crackdown drove more than 700,000 into Bangladesh in 2017.

But with Thai hosts keen to show progress on the RCEP deal, analysts and diplomats say it is shaping up as the most important issue in Bangkok.

"ASEAN hopes to at least be able to announce that substantial progress has been made, to ensure momentum is sustained," said Peter Mumford of risk consulting firm Eurasia Group.

(This story refiles to insert capital letter in paragraph 22 title)

(Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard in Beijing; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

By Patpicha Tanakasempipat and Matthew Tostevin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:42aCENTRAL BANK OF PHILIPPINES : Advisory on Money Mule
PU
04:41aSaudi investment forum opens; focus on global wealth disparity, technology
RE
04:39aBlackrock CEO says the world will see higher equity markets in 2020
RE
04:39aTrade deal hopes spur Aussie gains vs. Swiss franc for a third day
RE
04:37aSVERIGES RIKSBANK : Libra will probably have little impact in Sweden
PU
04:37aPOSITIVE RESULTS FOR ONGOING TOURISM SUMMER SEASON 2019 : overnight stays +2.4% and arrivals +3.1%
PU
04:36aHong Kong excludes activist Joshua Wong from upcoming district poll
RE
04:36aHong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong barred from running in district elections
RE
04:35aMTN's $2 bln Nigerian tax dispute hearing set for Jan. 30-31
RE
04:35aFINLAB AG : Iconic Funds to Issue First Exchange Traded Product for Bitcoin on a Regulated Market
EQ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Google's search for sales in cloud, hardware clip Alphabet profit
2Amazon could challenge loss of $10 billion Pentagon cloud deal as early as next week
3BP PLC : BP : profits slump 40% on weaker oil prices, but beat forecasts
4ORANGE : ORANGE : 3Q Revenue Edged Up; Declares Interim Dividend
5BARCLAYS PLC : BARCLAYS : Is it worth it? UK banks question EU access after Brexit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group