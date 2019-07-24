Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S., China to hold trade talks early next week - U.S. Treasury chief

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 09:09am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Treasuy Secretary Mnuchin gives a briefing on cryptocurrency at the White House in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. negotiators will visit China early next week for trade negotiations, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC in an interview on Wednesday, saying he was hopeful progress could be made toward a deal.

Mnuchin told CNBC he and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will depart for China on Monday and hold talks with their Chinese counterparts on Tuesday and Wednesday in Shanghai, followed up by more talks in Washington later.

"There'll be a few more meetings before we get a deal done," he later told reporters at the White House. I wouldn't expect that we'll resolve all the issues. But the fact that we're back at the table at the direction of the two presidents is important."

Mnuchin added that the United States still has a long list of big items to tackle as talks resume after being sidelined in May: "We have a lot of issues."

He told CNBC that Shanghai held significance for the Chinese. "I take that as good news that we'll be making progress next week," he said in the television network's interview "Hopefully we'll continue to progress."

The United States and China are resuming negotiations as the world's two largest economies amid an ongoing trade war that has rattled global markets.

(Reporting by Makini Brice and Susan Heavey, Editing by Franklin Paul and Chizu Nomiyama)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:38aWall St. slips at open on weak results from Caterpillar, Boeing
RE
09:34aItaly's PM Conte says government plans to agree 2020 budget ahead of schedule
RE
09:25aFacebook to pay record $5 billion U.S. fine over privacy violations; critics call it a bargain
RE
09:19aLoonie rally tests Bank of Canada resolve to diverge from global peers
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:15aWORLD BANK : Mobilizes US$300 Million to Finance the Ebola Response in Democratic Republic of Congo
PU
09:12aBritish Steel's receiver 'encouraged' by buyers' interest - UK business minister
RE
09:09aU.S., China to hold trade talks early next week - U.S. Treasury chief
RE
09:05aBIG BLOCKCHAIN INTELLIGENCE : Partners with SPIRIT Blockchain Capital Inc.
EQ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Big Tech faces broad U.S. Justice Department antitrust probe
2White House's Kudlow hopeful on U.S.-China trade talks, agriculture buys
3DRAX GROUP PLC : DRAX : first half profit boosted by Iberdrola deal
4FLOW TRADERS : FLOW TRADERS 2Q19 NTI  53.9M, STRATEGY REITERATED TO MAXIMIZE NTI GROWTH THROUGH SCALE AND EFF..
5REPSOL : Repsol 2Q Net Profit Dropped

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group