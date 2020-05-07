Log in
U.S., China top trade representatives held phone call - China ministry

05/07/2020 | 11:13pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: U.S and China trade talks in Beijing

Top trade representatives of China and the United States held a phone call on Friday and agreed to strengthen macroeconomic and public health cooperation, China's commerce ministry said in a statement.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin also agreed during the call that the two countries will work together to create a favourable environment for implementing the Phase 1 trade deal reached early this year, the ministry said.

The two sides agreed to maintain communication going forward, the Chinese commerce ministry said in its statement.

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu, Huizhong Wu and Lusha Zhang; writing by Se Young Lee)

