U.S.-China trade optimism boosts European stocks, DAX at month high

08/25/2020 | 03:29am EDT
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in FrankfurtS

Renewed optimism over a U.S.-China trade deal and a smaller-than-expected decline in German economic output fuelled a rally in European stocks on Tuesday, with Frankfurt shares hitting a 1-month high.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.8% by 0711 GMT, extending this week's gains on the back of positive updates on COVID-19 treatment efforts.

Lifting sentiment, top U.S. and Chinese trade officials reaffirmed their commitment to the Phase 1 trade deal despite diplomatic rifts between the two countries.

The trade-sensitive German DAX rose 1%, helped by data showing Europe's largest economy contracted by a record 9.7% in the second quarter, but marked a minor upward revision from an earlier estimate of -10.1%.

All eyes will be on the Ifo institute's business climate index for August, due to be released at 0800 GMT.

Among individual stocks, technology company Aveva Group rose 3.2% after announcing a deal to buy OSIsoft, a privately held maker of industrial software, for an enterprise value of $5 billion.

LVMH gained 1.1% after a source told Reuters the French luxury goods giant and U.S. jewellery chain Tiffany will give themselves another three months to complete their $16.2 billion tie-up.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVEVA GROUP 2.26% 4433 Delayed Quote.-6.96%
DAX 0.58% 13141.24 Delayed Quote.-1.38%
EURO STOXX 50 0.69% 3353.13 Delayed Quote.-12.96%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE 0.93% 397.25 Real-time Quote.-5.01%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.43% 372.31 Delayed Quote.-12.20%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 0.43% 817.63 Delayed Quote.-10.66%
