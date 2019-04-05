Log in
U.S.-China trade talks 'made progress' but 'significant work remains' - White House

04/05/2019 | 07:07pm EDT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday after three days of trade talks with Chinese officials in Washington that the negotiations "made progress on numerous key issues" but "significant work remains."

The statement from White House press secretary Sarah Sanders also said U.S. and Chinese negotiators "will be in continuous contact to resolve outstanding issues."

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

