Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S.-China trade talks move to higher level as deadline looms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/13/2019 | 11:22pm EST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, a member of the U.S. trade delegation to China, leaves a hotel in Beijing for talks with Chinese officials

BEIJING (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he was looking forward to trade talks with China on Thursday, as discussions in Beijing moved to a higher level in a push to de-escalate a tariff war ahead of a March 1 deadline for a deal.

The talks, scheduled to run through Friday, follow three days of deputy-level meetings to work out technical details, including a mechanism for enforcing any trade agreement.

"Looking forward to discussions today," Mnuchin told reporters without elaborating as he left his hotel.

He and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer opened the meetings shortly afterward at the Diaoyutai state guest house with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, the top economic adviser to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

U.S. tariffs on $200 billion worth of imports from China are scheduled to rise to 25 percent from 10 percent if the two sides don't reach a deal by the deadline, increasing pressure and costs in sectors from consumer electronics to agriculture.

U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that the negotiations had been progressing "very well".

Trump's advisors have described March 1 as a "hard deadline", and the president has said a delay was possible though he preferred not to do so. But, a Bloomberg report on Thursday cited sources saying he was considering pushing back the deadline by 60 days to give negotiators more time.

Trump has said he did not expect to meet with Xi prior to March 1, but White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders has raised the possibility of a meeting between the leaders at the president's personal retreat at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

U.S. Department of Agriculture Deputy Secretary Stephen Censky said on Wednesday that the two presidents were expected to meet "sometime in March," but no dates were set.

The Chinese government has offered few details about the state of negotiations this week.

Chinese trade data released on Thursday showed imports from the United States fell 41.2 percent from a year earlier to $9.24 billion, the lowest amount in dollar terms since February 2016.

Exports to the United States also declined 2.4 percent to $36.54 billion, the lowest amount since April 2018.

China's trade surplus with the United States narrowed to $27.3 billion in January, from $29.87 billion in December.

China's soybean imports fell 13 percent in January from a year earlier, customs data showed, as a hefty duty on shipments from the United States, its second largest supplier, curbed purchases.

The United States has used tariffs as leverage to demand Beijing make major structural policy changes, including ending the forced transfer of American technology, fully enforcing intellectual property rights, and curbing industrial subsidies.

But China has denied accusations of trade abuses. While Chinese officials have repeatedly pledged to improve market access for foreign investors, few experts expect Beijing to agree to anything that would force fundamental changes to what Washington complains is its state-led approach to trade.

China's nationalist state-run Global Times tabloid said in an editorial late on Wednesday that though Washington had started the trade fight, it "was now more willing to reach an agreement".

"China will never harm its fundamental interests. The policy has been tested by the trade war and we have seen the change in Washington's attitude," the paper said.

(Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Shri Navaratnam & Simon Cameron-Moore)

By Michael Martina

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:30aBorder-Security Funding Deal Nears a Vote -- 4th Update
DJ
12:16aAPPEA AUSTRALIAN PETROLEUM PRODUCTION & EXPLORAT : National Resources Statement outlines a blueprint for success
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
02/13China Exports +9.1% in January, Beating Expectations -- Update
DJ
02/13Oil prices rise on Sino-American trade hopes, upbeat China data
RE
02/13Asia shares cautious, seeking Sino-U.S. clarity
RE
02/13U.S.-China trade talks move to higher level as deadline looms
RE
02/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02/13Dollar higher as euro sags; Aussie firms on China data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLDCORP INC. : GOLDCORP: 4Q Earnings Snapshot
2CISCO SYSTEMS : CISCO : Newer businesses drive Cisco's earnings beat; shares rise
3ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS: 4Q Earnings Snapshot
4OROCOBRE LIMITED : OROCOBRE LIMITED : - 2019 Half-Year Financial Results Briefing
5GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : DESCRIPTION:Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.