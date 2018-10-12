Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S.-China trade talks must cover currency, U.S. Treasury chief says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 10:27am CEST
United States Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin speaks during an interview with Reuters at the International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday that he told China's central bank chief that currency issues need to be part of any further U.S.-China trade talks and expressed his concerns about the yuan's recent weakness.

Mnuchin also told Reuters in an interview that China needs to identify concrete "action items" to rebalance the two countries' trade relationship.

The U.S. Treasury chief and People's Bank of China Governor Yi Gang extensively discussed currency issues on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meetings on the Indonesian resort island of Bali.

"I expressed my concern about the weakness in the (yuan) currency and that as part of any trade discussions, currency has to be part of the discussion," Mnuchin said of the meeting.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:04aDigital Asset Monetary Network Updates Shareholders On Recent Events Concerning Its OTCMarkets Profile
GL
11:03aEUROZONE : Industrial Production better than estimates at 1.0%
11:03aHIGHLIGHTS - UNION CUSTOMS CODE : vote in committee - Committee on the Internal Market and Consumer Protection
PU
11:03aUFU ULSTER FARMERS' UNION : What to think about when housing store beef this winter?
PU
11:00aECB's Draghi sees gradual, not vigorous core inflation rise
RE
10:56aWorld oil market 'adequately supplied for now' - IEA
RE
10:54aChina vehicle sales post biggest drop in nearly seven years as slowdown bites
RE
10:53aOMR : Twin Peaks
PU
10:52aOPEC says oil market well supplied, wary of 2019 surplus
RE
10:52aOil rebounds to $81, pares gain as IEA sees adequate supply
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING : BMW to buy control of China venture in 'new era' for foreign carmakers
2FRAPORT : FRAPORT TRAFFIC FIGURES &NDASH; SEPTEMBER AND FIRST NINE MONTHS 2018: Growth Trend Continues
3OPEC says oil market well supplied, wary of 2019 surplus
4ASML HOLDING : ASML : Intel reduces stake in ASML to below 3 percent
5SEARS HOLDINGS CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Sears CEO Lampert explores bidding for assets in bankruptcy - sources

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.