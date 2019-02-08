Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S.-China trade talks to resume in Beijing next week - White House

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2019 | 12:56pm EST
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping meet business leaders at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The United States and China will hold trade talks in Beijing next week, with deputy-level meetings to start on Monday and high-level talks to follow, a White House spokeswoman said on Friday.

The two countries are trying to hammer out a trade deal weeks ahead of a March deadline when U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods are scheduled to increase.

Escalating tensions between the United States and China have cost both countries billions of dollars and roiled global financial markets. Top-level negotiators and President Donald Trump met last week in Washington, but it's unclear that the two sides will have a deal agreed by March 2.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin will travel to Beijing for principal-level meetings that will take place Feb. 14-15, the White House statement said. Deputy-level meetings led by Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Jeffrey Gerrish kick off on Monday.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Phil Berlowitz)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:58pAMAZON RECONSIDERS NEW YORK HEADQUARTERS OVER LOCAL OPPOSITION : Washington Post
RE
01:55pNEWS FROM WASHINGTON : February 4-10
PU
01:46pGerman banks manoeuvre in Washington to temper Russia sanction risk
RE
01:46pTrump official slams cartels as U.S. lawmakers push anti-OPEC bill
RE
01:40pScotiabank sells El Salvador business to Imperia Intercontinental
RE
01:29pOil little changed, in line for weekly loss on slowdown fears
RE
01:18pU.S. Government Bond Prices Rise as Trade Concerns Grow
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:15pAFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Climate Investment Funds holds its ten-year anniversary summit at the world's largest solar plant in Morocco
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BB&T to buy SunTrust in biggest U.S. bank deal in a decade
2WIRECARD : WIRECARD : Singapore police raid Wirecard office following FT reports
3AMAZON.COM : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. considers withdrawal of zero tariffs for India - sources
4DOMETIC GROUP : DOMETIC : REPORT ON THE FOURTH QUARTER 2018
5GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Sony, L’Oreal, BB&T, Amazon

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.