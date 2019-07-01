Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S.-China trade truce pushes global stocks higher

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 10:41am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A passerby walks past in front of a stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Global stocks rallied and bonds retreated on Monday as the United States and China agreed to restart trade talks at the G20 summit over the weekend, leading investors to bet that a breakthrough between the world's two largest economies would jumpstart global economic growth.

The United States and China agreed on Saturday to resume trade negotiations after U.S. President Donald Trump offered concessions to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping when the two met at the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Japan.

Those included no new tariffs and an easing of restrictions on tech company Huawei. China agreed to make unspecified new purchases of U.S. farm products and return to the negotiating table.

"It played out as well as possible," said Hans Peterson, SEB Investment Management's global head of asset allocation. "It gives us time to digest and get a bit better activity in the global economy."

Broad gains in Europe and Japan and fresh record highs in the U.S. market pushed MSCI's broadest global index <.MIWD00000PUS> up 0.3%, adding to a rally that has been one of the global stock market's best first halves to a year ever. The benchmark S&P 500 index surpassed its previous record high of 2,964.15, hit on June 21.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 178.83 points, or 0.67%, to 26,778.79, the S&P 500 gained 25.02 points, or 0.85%, to 2,966.78 and the Nasdaq Composite added 97.02 points, or 1.21%, to 8,103.26.

"Any step towards a trade resolution, and it doesn't have to be a lot of progress - just a step, is viewed very positively by markets," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida. "And investors at this point are trying to focus on the positive in hopes that there will be some trade resolution down the line."

Chinese blue chips <.CSI300> jumped 2.6% to their highest since late April and Germany's export-heavy DAX <.GDAXI> gained 1.5% to its highest since August. The Huawei hiatus and M&A activity pushed Europe's tech sector <.SX8P> to a one-year peak. [.EU]

Fed funds <0#FF:> dropped over five ticks as the market scaled back the probability of a half-point interest rate cut this month to around 15%, from nearer 50% a week ago.

"I think the Fed expectations in the market are very aggressive. Possibly a bit too aggressive," SEB's Peterson said.

In currency markets, safe havens like the yen and Swiss franc gave up some recent gains. The dollar rose 0.4% on the yen to 108.26 and 0.7% on the franc to 0.9830. [/FRX]

The dollar added 0.4% on a basket of currencies to 96.531 <.DXY>. The dollar's gains hurt gold, which fell 1.5% to $1,388 per ounce

Oil prices rose as OPEC and its allies looked set to extend supply cuts at least until the end of 2019. Iraq joined top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia in endorsing the policy. [O/R]

Brent crude futures rose $1.55, or 2.4%, to $66.31 a barrel. U.S. crude gained $1.35, or 2.3%, to $59.82.

(Reporting by David Randall; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By David Randall
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAX 1.22% 12551.44 Delayed Quote.17.42%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.68% 26774.41 Delayed Quote.14.03%
NASDAQ 100 1.44% 7781.879986 Delayed Quote.21.19%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.22% 8102.921315 Delayed Quote.20.66%
S&P 500 0.86% 2966.45 Delayed Quote.17.35%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:11aGlobal warming targets at risk from energy plants' CO2 emissions
RE
11:08aEx-Barclays Euribor trader takes UK to European Court of Human Rights
RE
11:07aFactories faltered in June, trade truce fails to brighten outlook
RE
11:03aTAX POLICY CENTER : Can The Sanders Financial Transactions Tax Raise Trillions And Cut Speculation?
PU
10:59aAfter rocking first-half, 'misplaced pessimism' risks ending 2019 investor party
RE
10:58aUFU ULSTER FARMERS' UNION : calls for immediate review of RHI payments
PU
10:55aPREMIER OF GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC : 2019/07/01 China, Bulgaria eye further cooperation
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LATÉCOÈRE : Latecoere to examine Searchlight's $414 million bid offer
2Oil firms as OPEC+ poised to extend supply cut
3SCHAEFFLER : SCHAEFFLER AG: Schaeffler to sell plant in Hamm to management
4ATLANTIA : ATLANTIA : says Rome must pay fair compensation if it scraps concession
5OPEC set for oil cut extension if Iran endorses pact

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About