Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

U.S.-China trade war poses oil demand shock in 2019 - BP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 05:25am CEST
Gas station worker pumps fuel into a car at a gas station of the Venezuelan state-owned oil company PDVSA in Caracas

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - U.S. sanctions on Iran will tighten global oil supplies sharply until the end of the year, but a threat to world demand looms in 2019 from the U.S.-China trade war, the head of BP's oil trading in Asia said.

"We're moving into the tightest part of 2018 ... the re-imposition of Iran sanctions is the main factor as the market will tighten substantially from now to year-end," Janet Kong, chief executive of Integrated Supply and Trading Eastern Hemisphere at BP told Reuters.

Saudi Arabia and Russia won't add significantly more oil to the market because of a lack of capacity, a top Iranian official said on Monday, predicting prices will probably rise further.

Sanctions on Venezuela are also exacerbating a production decline there, while outages in Nigeria and Libya have further crimped supplies, Kong said, with Brent supported at above $80 a barrel.

"The market fundamentals in the short term look very bullish and positive due to supply shocks, but over time, when supply catches up and the shock to demand becomes more evident, the market will go through another round of re-balancing next year," she said.

The world's two largest economies, China and the United States, have imposed tariffs on each other's imports in an escalating trade war that has rattled global markets and raised concerns of a slowdown in world economies and commodities demand next year.

"Going into 2019, I worry about the impact of the U.S.-China trade war, manifesting itself slowly," Kong said.

"The trade war impact has not really shown up in the data anywhere, but it will show up gradually over time. So the supply shock is very sharp and prompt, while the impact from trade war is boiling over slowly."

Analysts and the International Monetary Fund have forecast a 0.5 percent to 1 percent drop in world gross domestic product growth next year, she said.

The International Energy Agency said in its monthly oil report that global oil demand is set to top 100 million bpd next year, although emerging market crises and trade disputes could dent this figure.

"The Trump administration wants intellectual property protection ... reducing subsidies to Chinese SOEs (state-owned enterprises) and open market access by all businesses which are difficult, in my view, for the Chinese government to agree to," Kong said.

"So it's very likely this war will drag on for a long time."

(Reporting by Florence Tan; editing by Richard Pullin)

By Florence Tan
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP 0.55% 570.1 Delayed Quote.9.07%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:09aTHALES : and Indonesia's PT Len sign MoU to expand collaboration in advanced signalling systems for railway projects, and to support PT LEN in its regional expansion
PU
12:09aBIRIMIAN : Change of Address and Phone Number
PU
12:09aSINFONIA TECHNOLOGY : Upcoming event page updated.
PU
12:08aADVANTAGE LITHIUM : achieves key milestone with filing of Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) report and confirms Cauchari project development on track
AQ
12:04aTOKIO MARINE : Dementia Supporters reached five thousand
PU
12:04aSOME BOJ POLICYMAKERS FEARED POLICY TWEAKS COULD LIFT RATES : minutes
AQ
12:02aOPENLINK : launches next generation of commodities and financial trading and risk management solutions
PR
12:02aNew Poll Shows Solar Is the Favored Form of Electricity Nationwide
PR
12:02aMCDONALD&RSQUO;S : Restaurants to Offer 3,000 Jobs Throughout Florida at Upcoming Hiring Day Event
BU
12:02aMCAFEE : Labs Sees Cryptocurrency Mining Surge Continue in Second Quarter
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : plans changes to company structure, layoffs
2AVANGRID INC : Iberdrola plans to boost U.S. renewable power by about 50 percent - CEO
3U.S.-China trade war poses oil demand shock in 2019 - BP
4Canada heavy crude discount hits widest level on record
5AURORA CANNABIS INC : AURORA CANNABIS : revenues more than triples to $19.1 million in fourth quarter
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.