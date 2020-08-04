Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S., Chinese Officials to Meet Aug. 15, Assess Trade Deal--Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/04/2020 | 04:59pm EDT

By Lingling Wei in New York and Bob Davis in Washington

The U.S. and China have agreed to high-level talks on Aug. 15 to assess Beijing's compliance with the bilateral trade agreement signed early this year, according to people briefed on the matter.

The trade pact has emerged as one of the few remaining avenues for the two countries to engage on matters of mutual concern. Relations have deteriorated in recent months, with the Trump administration hammering Beijing over the coronavirus outbreak, Hong Kong and the treatment of Uighurs in western China.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, President Xi Jinping's point man on economic policies, will participate in the talks, likely via videoconference, the people said.

The focus will be on the so-called phase-one deal, which includes China's commitment to boost its U.S. imports by $200 billion over two years. So far, China has fallen well short of the pace needed to reach the target, even though it has increased purchases of American soybeans, pork, corn and other farm products in recent months.

Mr. Liu -- the lead Chinese negotiator whose portfolio includes oversight over China's technology sector -- is also expected to raise concerns about the U.S. crackdown on Chinese tech companies, the people said.

"He would want to discuss how the U.S. can work toward not surprising the Chinese with daily policy actions," one of them said.

The U.S. Trade Representative's office declined immediate comment. The Chinese embassy in Washington didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Relations between the two countries have deteriorated since the trade pact was signed in January, with Mr. Trump repeatedly blaming China for the global spread of the coronavirus.

Beijing has hit back at the American actions with both increasingly hawkish rhetorics and actions. It immediately retaliated against Washington's sudden shutdown of the Chinese consulate in Houston by closing the U.S. consulate in the western city of Chengdu.

Write to Lingling Wei at lingling.wei@wsj.com and Bob Davis at bob.davis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -2.91% 308.25 End-of-day quote.-18.12%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.76% 283.5 End-of-day quote.-3.53%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:19pDisney quarterly results fall short of pandemic disaster feared by investors
RE
05:16pConsumer Cos Up On Hopes That Coronavirus Spread Is Slowing -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:11pHealth Care Down As Investors Weigh Covid Drug Development -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:02pEnergy Up After Lebanon Explosion, BP Earnings -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:59pU.S., Chinese Officials to Meet Aug. 15, Assess Trade Deal--Update
DJ
04:52pCHINA, U.S. TO HOLD 'HIGH-LEVEL' TRADE TALKS ON AUGUST 15 : Wsj
RE
04:47pAMERICAN SOYBEAN ASSOCIATION : Soybean Industry Birthplace Alive with Excitement as ASA Marks 100 Years
PU
04:44pChina, U.S. to hold 'high-level' trade talks on Aug. 15 - WSJ
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AA : Three private equity groups eye AA takeover, company considers share issue
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : White House adviser Navarro suggests Microsoft divest China holdings
3BP PLC : BP Reports $17.7 Billion Loss, Cuts Dividend--Update
4SONY CORPORATION : Sony posts milder-than-expected Q1 operating profit fall on gaming demand
5ILLIMITY BANK S.P.A. : ILLIMITY BANK S P A : raddoppia l'utile trimestrale da 5 a 10 milioni di euro nel secon..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group