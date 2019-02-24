U.S., Chinese negotiators discuss enforcement in Sunday trade talks
02/24/2019 | 03:14pm EST
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. and Chinese negotiators on Sunday are discussing tariffs and an enforcement mechanism for a potential trade deal after making good progress on structural issues during talks on Saturday, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.
The two sides were also discussing commodities on Sunday, the source said, adding that progress had been made across the board.
