U.S., Chinese negotiators discuss enforcement in Sunday trade talks

02/24/2019 | 03:14pm EST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. and Chinese negotiators on Sunday are discussing tariffs and an enforcement mechanism for a potential trade deal after making good progress on structural issues during talks on Saturday, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.

The two sides were also discussing commodities on Sunday, the source said, adding that progress had been made across the board.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Peter Cooney)

