Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S., Chinese negotiators resume talks to resolve trade dispute - official

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 03:15pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. and Chinese negotiators spoke by phone on Tuesday, continuing discussions to end a trade battle between the world's two largest economies that has upended global supply chains and roiled financial markets.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and Minister Zhong Shan on Tuesday to continue negotiations to resolve outstanding trade disputes between the countries, a U.S. official said in an emailed statement.

"Both sides will continue these talks as appropriate," the official said in an email, declining to provide details on what was discussed and the next steps for talks.

The negotiations pick up after a two-month hiatus, but a year since a tit-for-tat tariff battle began between the two countries. Washington wants Beijing to address what U.S. officials see as decades of unfair and illegal trading practices.

Washington and China agreed during a Group of 20 nations summit in Japan last month to resume discussions, easing fears of an escalation. After meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20, U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to suspend a new round of tariffs on $300 billion worth of imported Chinese consumer goods while the two sides resumed negotiations.

Trump said then that China would restart large purchases of U.S. agricultural commodities, and the United States would ease some export restrictions on Chinese telecom equipment giant Huawei Technologies.

Earlier on Tuesday, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said China was expected to move forward "quickly" with agricultural purchases from the United States. He also said relaxed U.S. government restrictions on Huawei could help the technology giant but would only be in place for a limited time.

"President Xi is expected, we hope in return for our accommodations, to move immediately, quickly, while the talks are going on, on the agriculture (purchases)," Kudlow said at an event hosted by CNBC. "That's very, very important."

Kudlow, the director of the White House's National Economic Council, later told reporters there was no specific timeline for the agricultural buys, or for reaching an agreement. "No timeline. Quality not speed," he added.

Three sources familiar with the state of the talks said the Chinese side did not make firm commitments for immediate purchases. It's unclear that the two sides' differences have narrowed, even as the discussions resume.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal in Washington and Chris Prentice in New York; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Bernadette Baum, Paul Simao and Susan Thomas)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRB COMMODITY INDEX 0.10% 195.01 End-of-day quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:48pLAND O'LAKES : Named to Forbes 2019 America's Best Employers List
PU
03:47pBig tech executives headed to Capitol Hill for antitrust hearing next week
RE
03:46pBOND REPORT : Two-year Treasury Yield Hits Four-week High After Debt Auction
DJ
03:44pCanadian oil companies see output cuts easing as rail capacity grows
RE
03:43pS&P 500 drifts near flat as earnings worries weigh
RE
03:43pNAHB NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF HOME BUILDERS : Builders and Consumers Weigh in on Resiliency of New Homes
PU
03:43pNAHB NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF HOME BUILDERS : Construction Job Openings Fall Back in May
PU
03:42pHuawei says Brazil on target with 5G tests, but falling behind neighbours
RE
03:39pStocks drop on cloudy earnings outlook; Mexican peso tumbles
RE
03:38pAuditor to company owned by metals tycoon Gupta quit over asset value
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1COVESTRO AG : BASF shares tumble after chemicals giant slashes outlook
2U.S., China to relaunch talks with little changed since deal fell apart
3AIR FRANCE-KLM : France to tax flights from its airports, airline shares fall
4GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: PepsiCo, Boeing, Deutsche Bank, BASF
5BASF SE : BASF : Cost-cutting BASF slashes outlook for 2019 blaming economic slowdown

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About