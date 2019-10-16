Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S., Chinese teams working on Phase 1 trade deal Mnuchin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 07:22pm EDT
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin speaks at a news briefing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators are working on nailing down a Phase 1 trade deal text for their presidents to sign next month, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday, adding that he was prepared to travel to Beijing for more meetings if necessary.

Mnuchin, in a wide-ranging news conference at the Treasury, said that there was no invitation from Beijing for another high level meeting with Vice Premier Liu He on the trade deal outlined last week, but deputies were holding phone conferences this week.

"As of now, there's no invitation and there's no plan" for a high-level meeting. "That doesn't mean we won't go," he said.

Mnuchin said it was likely that he and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer would meet with Liu in Santiago, Chile, before President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are due to meet at a Nov. 16-17 summit of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation countries.

Mnuchin said the Trump administration's "objective" was for the agreement to be signed at the APEC summit.

The Treasury chief, who has played a central role in the U.S.-China trade negotiations, dismissed suggestions that China had not agreed with the United States on the substance of the initial phase outlined by Trump last Friday.

He also said the Trump administration has made no decision on how to address planned 10% tariffs on $156 billion of Chinese goods due to take effect on Dec. 15 after opting not to proceed with a tariff rate increase slated for Tuesday.

"We have not gone to the president with any recommendation or any decision -- obviously what we were all focused on was the October tariffs," Mnuchin said. "We'll address that as we continue to have conversations."

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder; Editing by Chris Reese and Darren Schuettler)

By Andrea Shalal and David Lawder

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:29pDEB FISCHER : Senator Fischer Speaks on the Importance of USMCA
PU
08:29pBANK OF JAMAICA : B-FXITT Standard Operation Four Week Schedule -16 October 2019
PU
08:18pDollar nurses losses; pound's fate tied to EU summit
RE
08:14pU.S., Chinese teams working on Phase 1 trade deal text - Mnuchin
RE
08:13pBank of England can fight a new slowdown, but fiscal policy has role too - Carney
RE
08:06pECB will implement September package but review is welcome - Villeroy
RE
07:51pU.S. diplomats, Congress take aim at China; Trump expects trade deal signing
RE
07:49pCOUNCIL OF MUNICIPALITY OF KIAMA : ANZAC centenary logo
PU
07:44pCBO CONGRESSIONAL BUDGET OFFICE : H.R. 728, Title VIII Nursing Workforce Reauthorization of 2019
PU
07:44pCBO CONGRESSIONAL BUDGET OFFICE : S. 439, End Plush Retirements Act
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Production date for Boeing's long-haul 777-8 up in air as Qantas weighs options
2Oil rises on hopes OPEC will extend supply cuts, weaker U.S. dollar
3APPLE INC. : Netflix shares jump as subscribers grow ahead of Disney, Apple attack
4AURORA CANNABIS INC. : CONSUMER LEGALIZATION ONE YEAR LATER: Aurora Cannabis Reveals Sneak Peek of Plans for N..
5U.S., Chinese teams working on Phase 1 trade deal text - Mnuchin

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group