U.S. Commerce Department says China subsidized glass exports to United States

05/12/2020 | 02:20pm EDT

The U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday announced a final determination that producers and exporters of glass containers from China received countervailable subsidies ranging from 25.5% to 320.5%, paving the way for potential duties.

Commerce, which is also investigating dumping of glass containers from China, said imports of glass containers from China were valued at an estimated $370.8 million in 2018.

The independent U.S. International Trade Agency is expected to make a final determination of injury to U.S. manufacturers on or about June 25. If it upholds the determination, Commerce said it would issue a countervailing duty order.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chris Reese)

