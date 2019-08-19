U.S. Commerce Secretary Ross downplays fears of recession
08/19/2019 | 08:05am EDT
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on Monday added to a chorus of presidential officials downplaying concerns over a looming recession after the U.S. Treasury yield curve temporarily inverted last week for the first time in 12 years.
"Eventually there'll be a recession but this inversion is not as reliable, in my view, as people think," Ross said in an interview with Fox Business Network.
(Reporting by Makini Brice and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)