U.S. Commerce Secretary Ross downplays fears of recession

08/19/2019 | 08:05am EDT
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross speaks during a 17th Latin American Leadership Forum in Brasilia

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on Monday added to a chorus of presidential officials downplaying concerns over a looming recession after the U.S. Treasury yield curve temporarily inverted last week for the first time in 12 years.

"Eventually there'll be a recession but this inversion is not as reliable, in my view, as people think," Ross said in an interview with Fox Business Network.

(Reporting by Makini Brice and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

