U.S. Companies in China Were Struggling Before Coronavirus

By Julie Wernau

BEIJING -- Before the coronavirus epidemic, U.S. companies were heading for record-low profitability in China as business conditions deteriorated and China's economy slowed to its lowest rate in decades, according to a new survey of U.S. companies with operations in China.

That position will be further challenged as these companies seek to absorb what could be a historic hit in China, the world's second-largest economy and the epicenter of the novel coronavirus now ravaging the global economy.

The annual snapshot of business conditions, captured by the Beijing-based American Chamber of Commerce in China in a survey conducted in October and November last year, underscores how fragile conditions were for American companies before the Covid-19 epidemic began to come into public view in mid-January.

It calls into question whether U.S. companies in China are prepared to weather a prolonged economic rout that has already ravaged the Chinese economy, a critical overseas market for many U.S. companies, for a month and a half -- and looks set to continue well into the spring.

"Large corporations are in fact a linchpin for small- and medium-sized enterprises. If large corporates are struggling with revenue and cash flow, there's a trickle-down effect," the American Chamber in China's chairman, Greg Gilligan, said in an interview. "They'll all feel the crunch."

Fears about the virus's impact on global growth has shaved trillions of dollars off the value of global stocks, as the virus's quick spread outside China stokes fears that it could hurt consumption, hold up investment and snarl supply chains.

Before the outbreak, U.S. companies in China were already concerned about their business prospects in the country, largely because of U.S.-imposed tariffs that had weighed on demand and increased manufacturing costs. The rising cost of labor in China also led some firms to move their supply chains out of China, while others said the softening economy in China had made it difficult to grow.

American companies surveyed by AmCham reported their lowest levels of profitability since the Chamber first began asking the question 18 years ago: 61% of members described their 2019 financial performance as profitable or very profitable, an eight-percentage point drop from the year before.

Those problems are only set to worsen.

With tens of millions of Chinese still quarantined in their homes, many companies are responsible for their employees' salaries, regardless of whether they are able to work, a further drag as U.S. companies warn they could lose as much as half their annual revenue from China if the coronavirus epidemic extends into the summer.

Many companies that have been able to restart some operations face increased labor costs, with workers earning triple their usual pay and requiring special protective gear.

The annual survey, conducted between Oct. 24 and Nov. 25, was sent to 771 of the chamber's member companies, of which 372 completed the majority of the questions, the chamber said. Respondents represented large-, medium- and small-sized enterprises from a broad range of industries, including many with global operations.

Before the outbreak, more than 40% of American companies in resources and industrials -- including agribusiness, automotive, equipment makers, and oil and gas, among others -- said they didn't expect their markets to grow in 2020.

The coronavirus has only further damped prospects for these companies, with supply chains upended within China. Manufacturers world-wide rely on China's factories for many intermediate goods, and the country makes nearly a quarter of American imports.

The China Passenger Car Association reported a 78.5% drop in car sales in February from a year earlier. With travel down precipitously, flights across China have been canceled, and those still flying are selling at only a few dollars apiece. Global oil prices fell by more than 25% this week as Saudi Arabia said it would boost its oil output.

The media and entertainment companies surveyed by the American Chamber were the most likely to say they were struggling with barriers to market access or Chinese government policies that put them at a disadvantage. China's 1.4 billion consumers were once regarded as fertile ground for Hollywood filmmakers looking to fatten ticket sales for blockbuster films, but Hollywood has been taking a diminishing share of China's box office as it struggles to compete against China's own blockbusters amid limits on foreign films allowed in China's theaters.

The movie business is frozen in China, with buyers and sellers unable to travel for deal-making conferences and movie theaters across the country closed. Films that were scheduled for release during China's lucrative New Year holiday were put on hold.

"It's a question of to what extent the Chinese government is going to use policy tools to restart the economy and get back on track. We're advocating for the ability for our companies to participate in that," the chamber's president in China, Alan Beebe, said.

