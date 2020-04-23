U.S. Congress approves $484 billion coronavirus-relief bill
04/23/2020 | 06:32pm EDT
The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed a $484 billion bill (392 billion pounds) to expand federal loans to small businesses impacted by the coronavirus outbreak and hospitals overwhelmed by patients suffering from COVID-19.
By a vote of 388-5, the House passed the measure, which was unanimously approved on Tuesday by the Senate. It now goes to President Donald Trump for signing into law.
(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Doina Chiacu)