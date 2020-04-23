Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. Congress approves $484 billion coronavirus-relief bill

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/23/2020 | 06:32pm EDT
Members of U.S. House of Representatives gather to vote on $484 billion coronavirus relief bill on Capitol Hill in Washington

The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed a $484 billion bill (392 billion pounds) to expand federal loans to small businesses impacted by the coronavirus outbreak and hospitals overwhelmed by patients suffering from COVID-19.

By a vote of 388-5, the House passed the measure, which was unanimously approved on Tuesday by the Senate. It now goes to President Donald Trump for signing into law.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:18pEXCLUSIVE : Hertz taps debt restructuring advisers as car rental demand evaporates - sources
RE
07:07pUK consumer confidence stuck near all-time low after COVID slump - GfK
RE
06:59pS&P 500 slips after report on coronavirus drug trial
RE
06:55pEXCLUSIVE : Argentina plans higher local oil price to protect sector amid rout - sources
RE
06:52pArias in open air as opera singers surprise Washington D.C. area park goers
RE
06:49pNew York survey suggests nearly 14% in state may have coronavirus antibodies
RE
06:35pU.S. lawmakers urge Fed to keep energy industry out of lending program
RE
06:33pEquities barely up oil price rebound, stimulus hopes
RE
06:33pRATAS : The European economy must be relaunched quickly and decisively after the acute health crisis
PU
06:32pU.S. House passes $500 billion coronavirus bill and oversight panel
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : Intel not updating full-year outlook due to 'economic uncertainty'
2EUROLIFE BRANDS INC. : EUROLIFE BRANDS : Announces an Agreement to Acquire a European Retail Chain with $3M+ i..
3KENON HOLDINGS LTD. : KENON : OPC Energy Ltd., a Subsidiary of Kenon, Prices Series B Bonds Offering
4HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, ENCOURAGES CROWN CASTLE (CCI) INVESTORS WHO HAVE SUFFERED LOSSES T..
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Keyspaces (for Apache Cassandra)

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group