U.S. Construction Spending Decreased in October

By: Amara Omeokwe



WASHINGTON--Spending on construction in the U.S. fell in October, the Commerce Department said Monday. Here are highlights from the report:

-Construction spending declined 0.8% in October from September, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.291 trillion. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expected a 0.5% rise.

-Private construction spending decreased 1.0% versus the previous month and was 1.8% lower than October 2018.

-Private outlays on construction of new, single-family homes advanced 1.6% from September and were down 3.1% from October last year. While low inventory has been a limiting factor for the housing market this year, other recent data have pointed to a pickup in building activity. The Commerce Department reported last month that housing starts-a measure of new-home construction-and residential permits-which can signal the volume of forthcoming construction-both rose during October from the prior month and the prior year.

-Government construction spending fell 0.2% in October from the previous month.

-Total construction spending for September was revised to down 0.3% from the previous estimate of a 0.5% increase.

-The data were not adjusted for inflation.

The Commerce Department report on construction spending can be found at http://www.census.gov/construction/c30/c30index.html.