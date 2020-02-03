Log in
News : Commodities
U.S. Construction Spending Fell in December

02/03/2020 | 10:16am EST

By Amara Omeokwe and Sarah Chaney

WASHINGTON--Spending on U.S. construction projects decreased in December, the Commerce Department reported Monday. Here are the report's highlights:

-Construction spending declined 0.2% in December from November, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.328 trillion. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expected a 0.5% rise. From a year earlier, overall construction spending in December increased 5%.

-Private construction spending fell 0.1% from November and was up 2.9% from December 2018. The decrease over the month came despite a 1.4% rise in private residential construction, with spending on construction of new, single-family homes rising 2.7%. Firms also spent less on nonresidential construction last month.

-Government construction spending fell 0.4% during December, although the value of federal construction reached $25.497 billion, the highest monthly level in seven years, according to the Commerce Department.

-Total construction spending for November was revised to up 0.7%, higher than the previous estimate of a 0.6% increase.

-Construction spending for all of 2019 was down 0.3% compared to 2018. That was the first yearly decline since 2011, according to Commerce. Still, December marked the first monthly decline in construction spending after at least five straight months of increases, and other recent data have signalled a pickup in U.S. construction activity. The Commerce Department said last month that housing starts-a measure of new-home construction-rose in December to their highest level in thirteen years. An increase in residential construction could help ease inventory shortages that have put upward pressure on home prices and limited options for potential buyers.

The Commerce Department report on construction spending can be found at https://www.census.gov/construction/c30/pdf/release.pdf

