U.S. Construction Spending Grows Less Than Expected in July

By Eric Morath



WASHINGTON--Spending on construction across the U.S. edged 0.1% higher in July from the prior month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.315 trillion, according to the Commerce Department. Here are key highlights from Tuesday's report:

--Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected a 0.5% rise in July.

--Private, nonresidential construction, a category that had been growing most of this year, fell 1% in July from June. It was the largest monthly decrease since August 2017.

--Private homebuilding rose 0.6% in July from June.

--July's increase was led by more government spending, including a 2.5% increase in federal outlays.

--Private construction was down 0.1%, and total public construction spending rose 0.7% in July from the prior month.

--Overall construction outlays in the first seven months of this year were up 5.2% from the same period a year earlier.

--June's increase was revised to a 0.8% decrease from an earlier estimate of down 1.1%.

--The data were not adjusted for inflation. The overall 0.1% increase comes with a margin of error of plus or minus 1.5 percentage points.

The Commerce Department report on construction spending can be found at http://www.census.gov/construction/c30/c30index.html.

