U.S. Construction Spending Rose in February

By Sarah Chaney and Eric Morath



WASHINGTON--Spending on construction across the U.S. increased in February from the prior month, coming in at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.320 trillion, according to the Commerce Department. Here are key highlights from Monday's report:

--Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected a 0.3% decrease in February.

--Private construction was up 0.2% in February from a month earlier and down 1.9% from a year earlier.

--Spending on private home-building of single-family houses fell 1.1% on the month, while multifamily construction declined 0.4%.

--Government spending on construction increased 3.6% in February to a record high, buoyed by gains in state-and-local and federal spending.

--Total January spending was revised to a 2.5% increase from an originally reported 1.3% rise.

--The data were not adjusted for inflation.

