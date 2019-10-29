U.S. Consumer Confidence Drops in October

By Amara Omeokwe

WASHINGTON--Consumer confidence declined in October for a third straight month, adding to recent signs that global economic uncertainties are dampening Americans' outlook.

-The Conference Board, a private research group, said Tuesday its index of consumer confidence fell slightly to 125.9 in October from 126.3 in September. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expected the index to rise to 128.0 this month.

-An index tracking consumers' assessment of current business and labor market conditions rose to 172.3 in October from 170.6 in the previous month. An index tracking consumers' expectations declined to 94.9 from 96.8 in September.

-"Consumer confidence was relatively flat in October, following a decrease in September," said Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at The Conference Board. Ms. Franco said consumers' expectations decreased due to concerns about the outlook for jobs and business conditions, but that "confidence levels remain high and there are no indications that consumers will curtail their holiday spending."

Other recent measures have painted a mixed picture of the American consumer. Final results of the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment survey for October were lower than preliminary results earlier in the month, but higher than in September. Meanwhile, retail sales declined in September for the first time since February, raising concerns that consumer spending -- which has been a key support for the U.S. economy this year -- could be softening.

