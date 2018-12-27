Log in
U.S. Consumer Confidence Fades a Bit in December

12/27/2018 | 04:40pm CET

By Kimberly Chin

A measure of confidence among American households fell in December, weighed down by weaker expectations for economic growth and market volatility.

The Conference Board said Thursday that its index of U.S. consumer confidence dropped to 128.1 in December from 136.4 in November.

Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had expected a December reading of 133.5.

Even though confidence remains historically strong, the report suggested consumers were spooked by market jitters, weak housing data, and the continuing concerns about trade. A gauge of the nation's households assessment of the present economic situation fell slightly in December, as well as an index tracking expectations for the future.

"Expectations regarding job prospects and business conditions weakened, but still suggest that the economy will continue expanding at a solid pace in the short-term," said Lynn Franco, the Conference Board's director of economic indicators.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

