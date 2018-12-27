Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. Consumer Confidence Fades in December-- 2nd Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/27/2018 | 06:04pm CET

By Kimberly Chin and Sharon Nunn

A measure of confidence among American households fell for a second consecutive month, weighed down by weaker expectations for economic growth and heightened market volatility.

The Conference Board said Thursday that its index of U.S. consumer confidence dropped to 128.1 in December, down from 136.4 in November. The October index reading of 137.9 was the highest since 2000.

Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had expected a December reading of 133.5.

Even though confidence remains historically strong, the report suggested consumers were spooked by the recent rout in global equity markets, weak housing data, and the continuing concerns about the Trump administration's trade actions this year. A gauge of the nation's households assessment of the present economic situation fell slightly in December, as well as an index tracking expectations for the future.

"Expectations regarding job prospects and business conditions weakened, but still suggest that the economy will continue expanding at a solid pace in the short-term," said Lynn Franco, the Conference Board's director of economic indicators.

However, Ms. Franco also said the recent declines reflect increasing concern about economic growth moderating in the first half of 2019. This is largely in line with what analysts expect, as fiscal stimulus from the late-2017 tax cuts fade, and the Federal Reserve continues to tighten monetary policy. At its latest policy meeting, the Fed revised its 2019 gross domestic product growth forecast down to a 2.3% annual pace from 2.5%.

Around 18.3% of survey respondents in December expected business conditions to improve over the next six months, compared with 21.9% in November, according to the research group. Meanwhile, the percentage of households expecting business conditions to deteriorate ticked higher, mirroring a recent survey that found small-business optimism fell for the third month in a row.

Americans' optimism on growth in the labor market and prospects for higher income also waned, according to the survey.

Despite the latest downbeat confidence report, jobless claims, a leading indicator of the economy's future trajectory, ticked down last week despite growing economic uncertainty. The measure gauges the number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits.

Other economic data signal job prospects and wages remain strong, two factors that have helped bolster consumer spending in the holiday season. Early data have shown that U.S. retail sales, excluding automobiles, rose 5.1% between Nov. 1 and Dec. 24 from the comparable period a year earlier. That was the strongest holiday-sales increase in six years.

"At least through the end of the year, we expect that bright sentiment will translate into a solid finish for retailers and holiday sales," said Wells Fargo Economist Tim Quinlan in a note.

Another poll of consumers' opinions, the University of Michigan's index of consumer sentiment, rose in December as confidence in job and income prospects appeared to outweigh worries about financial markets.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com and Sharon Nunn at sharon.nunn@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:22pMexico says military to play bigger role in stopping fuel theft
RE
06:20pU.S. Government Bonds Rise as Investors Avoid Risk
DJ
06:10pWall St. tumbles after data sparks concerns over economy
RE
06:04pU.S. Consumer Confidence Fades in December-- 2nd Update
DJ
05:51pEXCLUSIVE : White House mulls new year executive order to bar Huawei, ZTE purchases
RE
05:48pU.S. Consumer Confidence Fades in December-- 2nd Update
DJ
05:26pDollar slips vs yen, Swiss franc as risk appetite wanes
RE
05:23pDramatic stock market rally runs out of steam
RE
05:23pDramatic stock market rally runs out of steam
RE
05:22pDramatic stock market rally runs out of steam
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Empty shipyard and suicides as 'Hyundai Town' grapples with grim future
2SEABOARD CORP : Hog industry worldwide getting slaughtered in trade war
3MOLOGEN AG : MOLOGEN AG - AMENDMENT RIGHTS OFFERING OF A CONVERTIBLE BOND: Reducing of the Conversion Price
4HEXO CORP : HEXO reaches construction and licensing milestones for its massive 1 million sq. ft. greenhouse &n..
5VINCI : France's Vinci in 2.9 billion pounds swoop on Gatwick airport

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.