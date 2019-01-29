Log in
U.S. Consumer Confidence Falls for Third Straight Month

01/29/2019 | 12:28pm EST

By Sharon Nunn

WASHINGTON -- Consumer confidence dropped in January for a third consecutive month, likely hit by political discord in Washington, in addition to market and economic uncertainty weighing on U.S. households.

The Conference Board on Tuesday said its index of U.S. consumer confidence fell to 120.2 in January from 126.6. It is now down 17.7 points from October, marking the largest three-month decline since October 2011. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected a drop, albeit a less dramatic one.

Darkening expectations for the economy's performance in the months ahead drove January's confidence decline. Assessments of the present situation were little changed.

"The federal government shutdown, which was still under way during the survey period, and the earlier weakness in equity markets were the main factors weighing on sentiment," said Andrew Hunter, senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics.

Shock events, such as the recent government funding lapse, often have sharp but temporary effects on consumer confidence, according to Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at The Conference Board.

The data showed Americans are eager to continue spending in the next six months. Plans to buy a home rose to their highest level since the end of 2017. Other categories of planned spending, including car and TV purchases, also remained solid.

In addition, the share of survey respondents saying that jobs are plentiful remains near multiyear highs. Analysts think the labor market is set to continue creating jobs and spurring wage growth, which encourages consumers and businesses to keep spending.

"With the shutdown now over and equity prices recovering, there is a good chance that confidence will rebound in February," Mr. Hunter said.

Economists have also noted that confidence recently hasn't tracked consumers' spending patterns as well it has historically.

"Even if the decline in January is sustained, that wouldn't in itself mean that consumption growth will soon slow," Mr. Hunter said.

Write to Sharon Nunn at sharon.nunn@wsj.com

