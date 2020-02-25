Log in
U.S. Consumer Confidence Increased in February

02/25/2020 | 10:35am EST

By Amara Omeokwe

WASHINGTON--A measure of U.S. consumer confidence rose slightly in February, according to survey data released Tuesday.

The Conference Board, a private research group, said its index of consumer confidence increased to 130.7 in February from a revised 130.4 in January. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expected the index to reach 132.6 this month.

While an index measuring consumers' short-term outlook for conditions increased to 107.8 from 101.4 in January, consumers' outlook on present conditions declined. The Conference Board's index tracking consumers' assessment of current business and labor market conditions fell to 165.1 in February compared with 173.9 last month.

"Despite the decline in the Present Situation Index, consumers continue to view current conditions quite favorably. Consumers' short-term expectations improved, and when coupled with solid employment growth, should be enough to continue to support spending and economic growth in the near term," said Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at the Conference Board.

This month's consumer confidence data is based on survey responses received by Feb. 13. More recently, the outbreak of the new coronavirus has increasingly clouded the outlook for global growth and weighed on financial markets around the world. The epidemic--which began in China and has now spread to several other countries, prompting worries of a potential worldwide pandemic--has upended operations for companies that rely on Chinese production and sent investors flocking to safe-haven assets, including gold and government bonds.

Write to Amara Omeokwe at Amara.Omeokwe@wsj.com

