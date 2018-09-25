U.S. Consumer Confidence Rose in September

By Harriet Torry

Consumers' outlook on the U.S. economy climbed further in September, as a strong economy and robust job growth bolstered American consumers' sentiment.

The Conference Board, a private research group, said Tuesday its index of consumer confidence rose to 138.4, up from 134.7 in August.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected a reading of 132.0.

A gauge of household assessments about the present economic situation increased slightly in September, while an index tracking expectations for the future surged to 115.3 this month from 109.3 last month.

"These historically high confidence levels should continue to support healthy consumer spending, and should be welcome news for retailers as they begin gearing up for the holiday season," said Lynn Franco, the Conference Board's director of economic indicators.

