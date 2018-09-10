U.S. Consumer Credit Grew $16.64 Billion in July

By Sharon Nunn and Sarah Chaney



WASHINGTON--Borrowing by U.S. consumers rose in July, according to Monday's consumer credit report released by the Federal Reserve. Here are the key takeaways:

--Outstanding consumer credit, a measure of non-real estate debt, increased at a 5.12% seasonally adjusted annual rate, or up $16.64 billion in July from the previous month.

--Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expected a smaller $15 billion increase from June.

--Revolving credit outstanding, which is primarily credit-card debt, rose at a 1.45% annual rate in July.

--Nonrevolving credit outstanding, which is mostly student and auto loans, in July grew at a 6.44% annual pace.

--The U.S.'s low unemployment rate, continued job growth and rising take-home pay have helped buoy consumer spending and debt accumulation.

--The Fed's consumer credit report is available at: https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/g19/current.

