U.S. Consumer Sentiment Declined at End of August

08/30/2019 | 12:14pm EDT

By David Harrison

U.S. household sentiment fell in August from the earlier month amid concerns over a trade war.

The University of Michigan on Friday said its final index of August consumer sentiment was 89.8, a drop of 8.6 points from July. That was the largest monthly drop since December 2012, when consumers were worried about the "fiscal cliff" of rising taxes and reduced federal government spending.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected a reading of 92.1 in August.

About a third of consumers surveyed mentioned tariffs as a negative driver, said Richard Curtin, the survey's chief economist.

"The data indicate that the erosion of consumer confidence due to tariff policies is now well under way," he said.

Respondents who mentioned tariffs expected stronger inflation in the year ahead than those who didn't, Mr. Curtin said. They also were more likely to say they expected rising unemployment and smaller income gains.

The results "increased the likelihood that consumers could be pushed off the 'tariff cliff' in the months ahead," Mr. Curtin said.

Write to David Harrison at david.harrison@wsj.com

