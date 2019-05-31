Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. Consumer Sentiment Drops at End of May

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 10:59am EDT

By David Harrison

WASHINGTON -- U.S. household sentiment fell at the end of May from the previous reading earlier this month as consumers absorbed the impact of renewed trade tensions.

The University of Michigan on Friday said its final index of May consumer sentiment index was 100, up from 97.2 in April but down from May's initial estimate of 102.4. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected a final reading of 101.

Consumers expressed less optimism at the end of May because they expected new tariffs would lead to higher consumer prices, said Richard Curtin, the survey's chief economist.

"Although consumer sentiment remained at very favorable levels, confidence significantly eroded in the last two weeks of May," he said. "The late-month decline was due to unfavorable references to tariffs, spontaneously mentioned by 35% of all consumers in the last two weeks of May, up from 16% in the first half of May."

Write to David Harrison at david.harrison@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:10aTrump's Mexican tariffs threat sends shudders through autos sector
RE
11:07aCanada 2018-2019 budget deficit narrows, preliminary data show
RE
10:59aU.S. Consumer Sentiment Drops at End of May
DJ
10:54aIOWA FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : responds to new E15 year-round rule
PU
10:49aIndia Loses Title as World's Fastest-Growing Big Economy--3rd Update
DJ
10:47aVedanta seeks international arbitration to settle Zambia dispute
RE
10:45aTunisia central bank holds key interest rate unchanged at 7.75 pct- bank
RE
10:44aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Shri Anurag Thakur takes charge as Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs
PU
10:44aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Tariff Value of Edible Oils, Brass Scrap, Poppy Seeds, Areca Nuts, Gold and Sliver notified
PU
10:44aMINISTRY OF COAL OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Shri Pralhad Joshi takes charge as new Minister of Coal
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : China threatens corporate hit-list on eve of new tariffs on U.S. imports
2BLACKROCK INC : BLACKROCK : Inflatable angry emoji looms over Facebook annual meeting as users vent frustratio..
3UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC : UBER TECHNOLOGIES : loses $1bn in first quarterly post-float result
4RENAULT : Past Auto Deals Have Spotted History -- WSJ
5AVIVA : AVIVA : Value of detected claims fraud falls as fraudulent applications rise sharply

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About