U.S. Consumer Sentiment Drops at End of May

By David Harrison

WASHINGTON -- U.S. household sentiment fell at the end of May from the previous reading earlier this month as consumers absorbed the impact of renewed trade tensions.

The University of Michigan on Friday said its final index of May consumer sentiment index was 100, up from 97.2 in April but down from May's initial estimate of 102.4. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected a final reading of 101.

Consumers expressed less optimism at the end of May because they expected new tariffs would lead to higher consumer prices, said Richard Curtin, the survey's chief economist.

"Although consumer sentiment remained at very favorable levels, confidence significantly eroded in the last two weeks of May," he said. "The late-month decline was due to unfavorable references to tariffs, spontaneously mentioned by 35% of all consumers in the last two weeks of May, up from 16% in the first half of May."

