U.S. Consumer Sentiment Jumps in Early September

By Eric Morath

U.S. consumer sentiment improved markedly in September, rising to the second-highest level since 2004, only behind the reading in March of this year.

The University of Michigan said Friday its preliminary index of U.S. consumer sentiment was 100.8 this month, up from August's final reading of 96.2. The August reading had been the lowest since January.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected a preliminary reading of 96.1 for September.

"Consumers anticipated continued growth in the economy that would produce more jobs and an even lower unemployment rate during the year ahead," said the survey's chief economist Richard Curtin.

