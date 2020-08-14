Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. Consumer Sentiment Largely Unchanged in August

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/14/2020 | 10:31am EDT

By Maria Martinez

Consumer sentiment in the U.S. remained almost flat in August, according to a University of Michigan survey released Friday.

The final reading of the index of consumer sentiment stood at 72.8 in August, up from July's 72.5. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected the indicator to be at 71.0.

Two significant changes since April have been that consumers have become more pessimistic about the five-year economic outlook and more optimistic about buying conditions.

"Lower interest rates by the Fed prompted more favorable buying, especially for homes, and the D.C. policy gridlock was responsible for the weaker outlook," Richard Curtin, the survey's chief economist, said. "The overall confidence in economic policies fell to the lowest level since [President] Trump first entered office."

Consumers' assessment of the current economic conditions fell to 82.5 in August from 82.8 in July.

The index of consumer expectations--which reflects the balance of respondents anticipating improved business conditions in the next six months--rose to 66.5 in August from July's 65.9.

The data, compiled after a minimum of 500 interviews, covers three broad areas of consumer sentiment: personal finances, business conditions and buying conditions.

"Bad economic times are anticipated to persist not only during the year ahead, but the majority of consumers expect no return to a period of uninterrupted growth over the next five years," Mr. Curtin said.

Consumers anticipate declines in the national unemployment rate to significantly slow and expect a rising rate of inflation during the year ahead. While a positive growth rate in consumption is anticipated in the second half of the year, it will hardly herald the end of the coronavirus recession, Mr. Curtin said.

Write to Maria Martinez at maria.martinez@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:48aNRF NATIONAL RETAIL FEDERATION : July increase in retail sales continues recovery from coronavirus pandemic
PU
10:33aSouth Africa's Game re-enters budget clothing market after 15 years
RE
10:31aU.S. Consumer Sentiment Largely Unchanged in August
DJ
10:28aBANK OF LITHUANIA : recommendations – what to pay attention to when evaluating higher risk customers
PU
10:10aU.S. Industrial Production Rose for Third Straight Month in July -- Update
DJ
10:00aEXCLUSIVE : ByteDance censored anti-China content in Indonesia until mid-2020 - sources
RE
09:57aByteDance censored anti-China content in Indonesia until mid-2020 -sources
RE
09:50aU.S. Industrial Production Rose for Third Straight Month in July
DJ
09:39aINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : UK-France quarantine delivers blow to airline recovery hopes
RE
09:28aC$ pares its weekly advance as investors balk at adding risk
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S : Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S raises its full year guidance
2LOTUS BAKERIES NV : LOTUS BAKERIES: Half-year results 2020
3VARTA AG : VARTA AG: VARTA AG with very high growth dynamics in the first half of 2020 - forecast for the 2020..
4Gold prices set for first weekly decline in 10
5THYSSENKRUPP AG : THYSSENKRUPP : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group