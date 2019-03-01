U.S. Consumer Sentiment Slipped in late February -- Update

By Sharon Nunn

WASHINGTON -- U. S. consumer sentiment fell at the end of February.

The University of Michigan on Friday said its consumer sentiment index declined to 93.8 in late February from 95.5 earlier in the month. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected a 95.8 reading.

Gauges of consumer sentiment had fallen recently in the wake of market volatility and the partial government shutdown, which stretched to the longest on record. Sentiment in January had dropped to the lowest level since October 2016.

"While the overall level of confidence remains diminished, it is still quite positive," said Richard Curtin, the Michigan survey's chief economist. "Consumers continued to react to the [Federal Reserve's] pause in raising interest rates, balancing the favorable impact on borrowing costs against the negative message that the economy at present couldn't withstand another rate increase."

The data signal that consumer spending will rise about 2.6% this year, according to the sentiment release.

Analysts had been expecting a larger sentiment rebound, mostly because many believe temporary shock events, such as the shutdown, have only a short-lived impact on sentiment.

The report also showed households' expectations for the future rose, while their evaluation of current economic conditions ticked down. Both of these measures, however, are down by more than 5% in the last year.

Meanwhile, consumers' long-term price growth expectations remain near the lowest levels recorded in the past 50 years, signaling it may be harder for businesses to push through price increases, despite a tight labor market that is driving up wages and input costs.

The latest University of Michigan sentiment release is at odds with the other widely followed gauge of household confidence, The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence report. Earlier this week, its report showed confidence in the U.S. rebounded robustly in February, as consumers' future expectations improved after Congress reopened the government.

