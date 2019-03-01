Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. Consumer Sentiment Slipped in late February -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2019 | 11:21am EST

By Sharon Nunn

WASHINGTON -- U. S. consumer sentiment fell at the end of February.

The University of Michigan on Friday said its consumer sentiment index declined to 93.8 in late February from 95.5 earlier in the month. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected a 95.8 reading.

Gauges of consumer sentiment had fallen recently in the wake of market volatility and the partial government shutdown, which stretched to the longest on record. Sentiment in January had dropped to the lowest level since October 2016.

"While the overall level of confidence remains diminished, it is still quite positive," said Richard Curtin, the Michigan survey's chief economist. "Consumers continued to react to the [Federal Reserve's] pause in raising interest rates, balancing the favorable impact on borrowing costs against the negative message that the economy at present couldn't withstand another rate increase."

The data signal that consumer spending will rise about 2.6% this year, according to the sentiment release.

Analysts had been expecting a larger sentiment rebound, mostly because many believe temporary shock events, such as the shutdown, have only a short-lived impact on sentiment.

The report also showed households' expectations for the future rose, while their evaluation of current economic conditions ticked down. Both of these measures, however, are down by more than 5% in the last year.

Meanwhile, consumers' long-term price growth expectations remain near the lowest levels recorded in the past 50 years, signaling it may be harder for businesses to push through price increases, despite a tight labor market that is driving up wages and input costs.

The latest University of Michigan sentiment release is at odds with the other widely followed gauge of household confidence, The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence report. Earlier this week, its report showed confidence in the U.S. rebounded robustly in February, as consumers' future expectations improved after Congress reopened the government.

Write to Sharon Nunn at sharon.nunn@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:34aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : India Sign Record $926 Million Loan for Two New Mumbai Metro Lines
PU
11:30aOil turns sharply lower as U.S. data stokes demand worries
RE
11:29aOil turns sharply lower as U.S. data stokes demand worries
RE
11:21aU.S. Consumer Sentiment Slipped in late February -- Update
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:15aCanada PM speaks to Trump about tariffs, sources see little progress
RE
11:13aA day of reckoning for the ECB?
RE
11:09aHMT UK HER MAJESTY TREASURY : VAT recovery for financial services exports in a no deal scenario
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : debuts $35,000 Model 3, sees loss in first quarter
2KKR & CO INC : EXCLUSIVE: KKR, China's Tencent eyeing bids for Universal Music - sources
3WILLIAM HILL : WILLIAM HILL : 2019 outlook in line as U.S. expansion ramps up
4CVS HEALTH CORPORATION : CVS HEALTH : Names Chief Information Officer to Lead Aetna Integration
5ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Bud Brewer Pushes Alternatives

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.