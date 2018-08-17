U.S. Consumer Sentiment Soured in August

By Harriet Torry

Concerns about rising prices soured consumers' views about the economy in early August, suggesting inflation is grabbing shoppers' attention after years of weak price pressures.

The University of Michigan said Friday its preliminary index of consumer sentiment was 95.3 early this month, down from July's final reading of 97.9 and the lowest level since last September.

"What consumers are saying is prices used to be attractive and now they're not attractive," Richard Curtin, the survey's chief economist, said in an interview.

While consumer sentiment remains high by historical comparison, households turned more pessimistic about pricing for property, vehicles and other long-lasting goods.

Survey respondents judged that the conditions for buying a home were less favorable in early August than any time over the past decade, and they found home prices to be less favorable than any time since 2006.

Lee Jolliffe, a journalism professor in Des Moines, Iowa, has noticed an increase in food prices since last winter. "Now you've got to be hyper alert when you go into the grocery store, you look at the prices first then plan a meal for your family," she said.

Inflation has been on the rise in recent months amid robust economic growth. The Labor Department's consumer-price index increased 2.9% in the 12 months to July, while the Commerce Department's price index for personal-consumption expenditures, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure, rose 2.2% over the year to June.

This contrasts with much milder inflation for most of the 10 years since the financial crisis, through a deep recession and fitful recovery. Residential real-estate prices slumped after the housing bubble burst and the Federal Reserve held interest rates very low to stimulate economic growth and fan price pressures.

August's deterioration in sentiment "seems to be linked to the price sensitivity of consumers" following years of weak goods inflation, said Barclays economist Blerina Uruçi.

The Fed started lifting rates gradually in late 2015 and has raised its benchmark rate twice this year and officials have penciled in two more increases this year. While rates are still low in historical terms, the moves are lifting consumers' borrowing costs, including for mortgages and car loans, making many big-ticket purchases more expensive. The national average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 4.53% the week ended Thursday, compared with 3.89% a year earlier, according to mortgage-finance company Freddie Mac.

Higher inflation partly reflects the economy's strength. Unemployment was a low 3.9% in July, and wages have been rising at a moderate pace.

Consumers have been spending as a result: retail sales rose strongly in July, the Commerce Department said earlier this week. Meantime retailers like Walmart Inc. and Nordstrom Inc., have been reporting strong quarterly sales.

The University of Michigan survey found consumers continue to view their current circumstances as rosier than the future.

That "is rather normal in the late stages of an expansion, when [consumers] look ahead they're concerned they'll see some declining performance of the economy," Mr. Curtin said.

Separately, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York reported in its latest Survey of Consumer Expectations that households were less optimistic about wage and stock price growth in July than in the month before. The report also found more respondents saw their financial situation worsening by July 2019 than those who expected improvement.

Julia Glassman, who holds a Master's in library and information science, recently got a new job as a librarian at a public library, even though it was lower pay than her previous job in academia.

"I'm happy for myself that I've been able to get full-time work," she said. "I personally feel much more stable, at the same time I can see signs of a sagging economy," she said, noting the high level of homelessness in Los Angeles, where the 37-year old lives.

