U.S. Consumer Spending Edged Up in January -- Update

By Paul Kiernan and Sarah Chaney

WASHINGTON -- American consumers barely increased their spending in January after a sharp pullback in December, adding to recent evidence the economy may have slowed after strong growth in 2018.

In addition, a broad measure of prices across the U.S. economy fell for the first time in 22 months, underscoring the Federal Reserve's struggle to get inflation up to its 2% target. Still, economists pointed to reasons they expect a spring pickup in growth, including rising incomes and strong consumer sentiment.

Personal-consumption expenditures, a measure of household spending on everything from Netflix subscriptions to big-screen TVs, increased a seasonally adjusted 0.1% in January from the prior month, the Commerce Department said Friday. That was less than the 0.3% rise economists had projected, and it did little to recover lost ground after a 0.6% slump in December.

The back-to-back months of muted spending have broad implications for the U.S. economy, where household outlays drive about two-thirds of economic output. Pullbacks by consumers can weigh heavily on growth, and a number of forecasters reduced their estimates of first-quarter gross domestic product in the wake of Friday's report.

"Consumer spending, which is the lion's share of GDP, is telling us that the economy could be slowing more rapidly than a lot of people anticipated, especially in the first quarter," said Sung Won Sohn, a professor of finance and economics at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. "In 2018, consumption was kind of the workhorse of the economy."

Still, other data released Friday suggested there are pillars of strength in the economy that could underpin momentum heading into the second quarter. Consumer sentiment picked up in March, the University of Michigan said, and new-home sales rose swiftly in February, according to the Commerce Department. The positive housing figures offer the latest sign that lower mortgage rates are aiding the housing market after a weak 2018.

Worries about global growth picked up last week when a closely watched bond-market indicator signaled a recession warning in the U.S. for the first time in more than a decade. Investors have since raised their bets the Fed will have to lower interest rates at least once before the end of the year to stave off a downturn. Some Fed officials have pushed back, saying it is too soon to consider a rate cut.

Friday's data prompted forecasting firm Macroeconomic Advisers to trim its running estimate of first-quarter gross domestic product growth to 1.3% from 1.4%. That would represent a stark deceleration from the 2.2% clip notched in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said consumption appears to be returning to its trend before Republican tax cuts in late 2017 padded workers' paychecks. "That means the numbers temporarily look terrible," he said in a note. But he added that growing incomes and strong consumer confidence ease his concerns about the outlook.

Other economists noted the partial government shutdown in December and January may have distorted the data, as government workers who weren't receiving paychecks in January likely scaled back spending.

"I do think we're going to get a big bounceback in consumer spending in the spring," said Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Amherst Pierpont Securities.

For the Fed, which has expressed growing frustration with the tendency of inflation to fall short of its 2% annual target, Friday's data likely added to the disappointment.

The central bank's preferred inflation gauge, the personal-consumption-expenditures price index, fell 0.06% in January from December and was up just 1.37% from a year earlier, the smallest gain since September 2016. Stripping out volatile food and energy components, the so-called core PCE price index rose 0.06% from December and 1.79% from January 2018, an 11-month low.

In a healthy economy, inflation sets a baseline for interest rates, and the Fed targets 2% PCE price increases because officials believe that creates room for them to cut rates during a recession. Central bankers also like to have a buffer against deflation, which is viewed as more harmful to growth.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell last week called global downward pressure on inflation "one of the major challenges of our time."

Still, Fed governor Randal Quarles, speaking in New York on Friday, said he viewed the rise in the core PCE index in January from a year before as "being roughly consistent" with the Fed's 2% inflation target.

Mr. Quarles noted recent signs of slowing U.S. growth but said he remained optimistic about the economic outlook. He endorsed the central bank's expectation that it will hold off on interest-rate increases as officials wait to see how the U.S. economy evolves.

The softening price pressures, which began in November amid a sharp decline in energy costs, became more broad-based in January. Services prices, a PCE component that has tended to support overall inflation, fell monthly in January for the first time since March 2017. January spending and PCE inflation data were delayed a month by the partial government shutdown, and February figures aren't slated to come out until April 29.

That further complicates policy makers' task of accurately gauging the health of the economy at a time when it may be at an inflection point.

"You want to believe this is all transitory," said Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton. "The hard part is, we're in a slowdown with less visibility. So it's like being in a storm and having the fog set in. And it could be that we've got calmer waters right on the other side of it, and that's the bet...but until the fog lifts, we can't know that."

Andrew Ackerman contributed to this article.

