News : Economy & Forex
U.S. Consumer Spending Rose 8.2% in May -- Update

06/26/2020 | 08:55am EDT

By Josh Mitchell

Consumer spending increased 8.2% in May, a sign the U.S. economy is growing again, but a rise in virus infections threatens the nascent recovery.

Personal consumption--how much Americans spent on goods and services--increased at a record pace in May from a month earlier, the Commerce Department said Friday, in what was the biggest one-month gain since record keeping began in 1959.

The increase suggests many Americans were eager to return to the marketplace after a two-month shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic--and a surge in federal stimulus money. Consumer spending represents more than two-thirds of economic demand in the U.S.

The big question now is whether the growth will continue. Household incomes fell 4.2% last month, as the one-time stimulus money faded. New virus infections have picked up in 33 states recently, a Wall Street Journal analysis showed this week, and some businesses that reopened have shut back down. Texas on Thursday paused its reopening plans as cases and hospitalizations rose there.

Write to Josh Mitchell at joshua.mitchell@wsj.com

