U.S. Consumer Spending Rose More Slowly in July -- Update

By Harriet Torry

U.S. consumer spending rose more moderately pace in July than in prior months, as incomes climbed and the labor market continued to add jobs.

Personal consumption expenditures, a measure of household spending on everything from haircuts to new cars, increased a seasonally adjusted 1.9% in July from the prior month, the Commerce Department said Friday.

Personal income, reflecting Americans' pretax earnings from salaries and investments, government benefits and other sources, rose 0.4% in July.

The pace of spending in July marked a slowdown from the previous two months when it rebounded strongly after collapsing during the coronavirus-related shutdowns of parts of the economy. Consumer spending rose a revised 6.2% in June and 8.6% in May after falling 12.9% in April.

Economists say the wave of new coronavirus cases that swept the U.S. during July weakened the nascent economic recovery, even though nearly two million Americans joined the workforce.

