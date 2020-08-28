Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. Consumer Spending Rose More Slowly in July -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/28/2020 | 09:08am EDT

By Harriet Torry

U.S. consumer spending rose more moderately pace in July than in prior months, as incomes climbed and the labor market continued to add jobs.

Personal consumption expenditures, a measure of household spending on everything from haircuts to new cars, increased a seasonally adjusted 1.9% in July from the prior month, the Commerce Department said Friday.

Personal income, reflecting Americans' pretax earnings from salaries and investments, government benefits and other sources, rose 0.4% in July.

The pace of spending in July marked a slowdown from the previous two months when it rebounded strongly after collapsing during the coronavirus-related shutdowns of parts of the economy. Consumer spending rose a revised 6.2% in June and 8.6% in May after falling 12.9% in April.

Economists say the wave of new coronavirus cases that swept the U.S. during July weakened the nascent economic recovery, even though nearly two million Americans joined the workforce.

Write to Harriet Torry at harriet.torry@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:19aBank of England not out of firepower, Bailey says
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:14aState Banks Are the Sin-Eaters of China's Economic Recovery
DJ
09:13aGuinness Nigeria posts first annual loss in four years, shares fall
RE
09:10aSouth Africa sees worst power cuts on record in 2020, research shows
RE
09:08aU.S. Consumer Spending Rose More Slowly in July -- Update
DJ
09:07aCanada's economy posts a record 38.7% annualized second-quarter contraction
RE
09:05aSterling above $1.33 first time in 2020, hits eight-month high as dollar falls
RE
09:04aFirst Hang Seng TECH Index ETF sets record for debut turnover
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : Bayer's Roundup Settlement Negotiations Hit New 'Speed Bump' -- WSJ
2UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. : United Airlines announces biggest pilot job cut in its history
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Mercedes gets big electric van order from Amazon
4THYSSENKRUPP AG : THYSSENKRUPP : presents plan for carbon neutral steel plant
5APPLE INC. : Apple and Tesla split their shares, but does it matter?

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group