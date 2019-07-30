U.S. Consumer Spending Slowed Slightly in June

By Harriet Torry and Paul Kiernan

WASHINGTON-Americans' spending moderated slightly in June but remained strong, a sign that high consumer confidence and low unemployment continue to fuel economic growth.

Personal-consumption expenditures, a measure of household spending on everything from airline tickets to furniture, increased a seasonally adjusted 0.3% in June from the prior month, the Commerce Department said Tuesday.

Personal income, reflecting Americans' pretax earnings from salaries and other sources including investments, rose 0.4% for the fourth month in a row.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had forecast a 0.4% rise in incomes and a 0.3% increase in spending.

Consumer spending, which accounts for roughly two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, has been strong in recent months, helping to drive economic growth in the second quarter. May's spending was revised higher to a 0.5% increase from an earlier estimate of a 0.4% gain. Spending was up 0.6% in April and 1% in March.

The latest spending data show outlays in June slowed from the prior month in part because of a pullback in the pace of spending on durable goods. Spending on durable goods-long-lasting, expensive items like cars and appliances-increased 0.4% in June after rising 1.5% in May. Spending on services also moderated slightly, to a 0.3% increase in June from 0.4% in May.

The report showed inflation remained weak. The price index for personal-consumption expenditures, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure, rose 0.1% in June and was up 1.4% from a year earlier.

Excluding volatile food and energy costs, prices rose 0.2% in June from May, and 1.6% from a year earlier.

The Fed targets 2% inflation as a sign of healthy growth across the economy but has failed to convincingly reach the goal since formally adopting it in 2012. Officials meet Tuesday and Wednesday in Washington, and they are likely to cut their benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point from its current range between 2.25% and 2.5%.

Weak inflation is a key factor behind the anticipated rate cut. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers this month he is worried about an "unhealthy dynamic" in which "lower expected inflation gets baked into interest rates, which means lower interest rates, which means less room for the central bank to react" to downturns.

To avoid this trap, Fed officials say they need to fight harder to raise inflation now, when the economy is good. "We've seen it in Japan. We're now seeing it in Europe," said Mr. Powell. "That road is hard to get off."

The Commerce Department report on personal income and spending can be accessed at http://www.bea.gov/newsreleases/rels.htm.