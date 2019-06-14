U.S. Consumers Boost Spending Despite Trade Tensions -- 2nd Update

By Harriet Torry and Sarah Chaney

American shoppers ramped up their spending in May, providing critical fuel for the U.S. economy's continued expansion despite trade tensions and slowing global growth.

Retail sales, a measure of purchases at stores, restaurants and online, rose a seasonally adjusted 0.5% in May from a month earlier, the Commerce Department said Friday. Overall sales also rose 0.3% in April, an improvement over the department's previous estimate of a 0.2% decline and an indication that household spending was strong in the spring.

The May spending pickup was broad-based, with increases seen at electronics stores, restaurants, sporting-goods shops, gasoline stations and online.

These sources of resilience are helping to offset some soft spots in the economy, offering a mixed picture for Federal Reserve officials to study as they consider whether to cut rates, if not at their meeting next week, then in July or coming months. They are watching closely for signs the economy might be slowing more sharply than expected amid uncertainties related to geopolitical risks or the cooling global economy.

U.S. stocks slipped Friday as rising tensions in the Middle East and weak economic data from China fanned concerns about global economic momentum, while some investors thought the solid U.S. retail-sales figures would make the Fed less likely to cut interest rates soon.

The decline reflected "markets probably responding to the fact that the Fed won't be moving as fast as they hoped," said Beth Ann Bovino, U.S. chief economist at S&P Global Ratings.

Andrew Hunter, an economist at Capital Economics, said strong consumer spending growth means the Fed is unlikely to lower interest rates soon. "We continue to expect that a sharper slowdown in economic growth over the coming months will convince the Fed to cut interest rates, but the retail-sales data reinforce our view that officials are likely to wait until the September meeting before pulling the trigger," he said Friday in a note to clients.

After the U.S. economic figures were released Friday morning, investors who trade futures contracts placed a 24.2% probability of a rate cut at the Fed's June 18-19 meeting, according to CME Group. That was down from 28.3% a day earlier. Traders also saw an 85.3% probability of one or more rate cuts by the July meeting, down from 89.1% the day before.

More than three-quarters of economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal this month expected the Fed's next move will be to lower interest rates, an action most expected to happen by the fall.

Among the U.S. economy's pockets of weakness are the recent slowdown in hiring, a downward drift in consumer confidence, a tepid rebound in manufacturing and a soft housing market.

Employers added just 75,000 jobs in May, one of the smallest monthly gains since the recession ended in mid-2009. Some companies said they were reconsidering their hiring plans because of trade-related uncertainties, but others said the problem was a shortage of workers in a tight job market, which could constrain growth.

Purple Door Ice Cream, a Milwaukee, Wis.-based ice cream maker, is one employer seeing stronger consumer demand but struggling to fill job openings. Lauren Schultz, co-owner of the ice-cream shop, said she needs to add about 10 more employees to a 35-person staff by the end of the month to meet rising demand. But many restaurants are opening in Milwaukee, drawing away people with culinary degrees and relevant experience.

U.S. consumer sentiment fell at the beginning of June, the University of Michigan said Friday. Its index slipped to 97.9 in early June from 100 in May. Much of the decline in sentiment was attributed to expected tariffs on Mexican and Chinese imports, said Richard Curtin, the survey's chief economist.

The survey also found consumers' expectations of the inflation rate over the next five to ten years fell to an all-time low of 2.2%, a potential source of concern for Fed officials who are seeking to keep inflation from falling further below their 2% target. They worry slipping expectations could cause future inflation to decline as well.

Brown-Forman Corp., which makes Jack Daniel's whiskey and other spirits, has been hurt by the 25% tariffs on U.S. whiskey the European Union imposed last year in response to the Trump administration's duties on steel and aluminum imports from the bloc.

"To be honest, last summer, we thought that these things were going to be over with by now. As it drags on, it gets a little more painful every month," said Chief Executive Lawson Whiting at a conference Wednesday.

U.S. manufacturing output rose 0.2% in May after declining in April, but is still down for the first five months of the year, the Fed reported Friday. Similarly, industrial production overall -- the total output of factories, utilities and mining -- increased 0.4% in May, but is down so far this year.

The spring home-selling season has been disappointing, despite falling mortgage rates. Sales of previously owned homes declined 0.4% in April from March and were down 4.4% on the year, the National Association of Realtors has reported.

Forecasting firm Macroeconomic Advisers expects the economy to grow at a 1.8% annual rate in the second quarter, it said Friday, while Barclays expects growth of 2.4%. Either would be a slowdown from the 3.1% pace of the first quarter.

The Trump administration last month slapped 25% tariffs on more than $40 billion of consumer goods that are imported from China, affecting clothing, luggage, handbags and furniture, among other consumer products. In response, merchants could have to decide whether to absorb the added costs of the new tariffs themselves, spread them across their vendors or pass them on to consumers.

In China, fresh data on industrial output and investment published Friday added to evidence of a slowdown in the world's second largest economy, which is exerting a drag on global growth.

