U.S. Consumers Stay on a Spending Streak -- 2nd Update

By Sarah Chaney and Paul Kiernan

WASHINGTON -- Households increased spending heading into the fourth quarter, suggesting consumers have continued to help prop up U.S. economic growth.

Personal-consumption expenditures, or household spending, rose a seasonally adjusted 0.2% in September from August, the Commerce Department said Thursday. Outlays rose at a similar pace in August after growing more briskly in the first half of 2019.

Consumers are helping lift the economy while manufacturing and business investment falter. They are, however, spending at a less robust pace than last year, aligning with a broader slowdown in economic growth that economists expect to continue. A modest rise in labor costs also helped keep U.S. inflation low in September, suggesting a pickup in prices over the summer might have been short-lived.

"We're still in an expanding economy, but one that is expanding at a slower clip," said Gregory Daco, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics.

After the release of Thursday's data, forecasting firm Macroeconomic Advisers lowered its estimate for fourth-quarter gross-domestic-product growth to a 1.6% annual rate from 1.7%. For the third quarter as a whole, the U.S. economy grew at a 1.9% annual rate, down from 2% in the second quarter, the Commerce Department said Wednesday.

Cooling compensation growth could hold down spending gains in the months ahead. The Labor Department said its employment-cost index, a broad gauge of compensation that measures the combined cost of wages and benefits for civilian workers, rose 0.7% in the third quarter from the previous three months and 2.8% from a year earlier. That was less than the 2.9% gain notched in the fourth quarter of 2018, suggesting that, at the very least, compensation growth isn't accelerating.

Muted labor-costs growth also could be limiting broader price pressures. The Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, the personal-consumption expenditures price index, fell a seasonally adjusted 0.01% in September from August, its weakest monthly reading since January, the Commerce Department said. Compared with September 2018, the index was up 1.33%, well below the Fed's 2% target.

The Federal Reserve announced its decision to lower the benchmark federal-funds rate to a range between 1.5% and 1.75% on Wednesday, the third reduction since July.

Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts have helped underpin purchases of pricier, long-lasting goods, as they lower the borrowing costs for such items. In September, consumer spending on so-called durable goods rose 0.4% from a month earlier. Mortgage applications and new-home sales have also picked up in recent months.

Overall, conditions remain supportive for U.S. consumers. Joblessness is at a half-century low and incomes grew steadily in September. But slowing global growth, fading effects from the 2017 tax cut and rising trade frictions pose risks to the U.S. consumer and broader economy.

Businesses have responded to political uncertainty and the outlook for tariffs by delaying spending decisions.

"The danger is that businesses begin to pull back not only on capital spending but also on payrolls, which would take much of the steam out of growth in consumer spending," wrote Richard Moody, chief economist at Regions Financial Corp., in a note after Wednesday's gross-domestic-product report.

Global economic growth is expected to slow to 3% this year, according to estimates from the International Monetary Fund, its slowest pace since the 2009 recession and down from an estimate of 3.2% in July. As recently as 2017, the global economy was growing at a 3.8% pace. The IMF attributed the sharp slowdown over the past two years primarily to rising trade barriers that have stunted manufacturing and investment around the world.

