U.S. Consumers on Firm Footing, Businesses Wary as 2019 Nears

By Sharon Nunn

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. economy struck mixed chords as it rounded out the year, with consumer confidence high and households spending robustly but manufacturers pulling back as the global economy cools.

Personal-consumption expenditures, a measure of household spending on everything from Netflix subscriptions to Legos, increased a seasonally adjusted 0.4% in November from the prior month, the Commerce Department said on Friday. That made for the ninth straight monthly increase in household outlays.

Households benefited from falling gasoline prices, adding to their purchasing power for other goods and services.

"The consumer is on fire, and, I'm sorry, if the stock market is trying to signal that the U.S. economy is crumbling," Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Amherst Pierpont, wrote in a note to clients. "Mr. Market is wrong."

On the other hand, demand for durable goods produced by U.S. factories showed signs of weakening. Orders for such products increased a seasonally adjusted 0.8% in November from the prior month, driven largely by aircraft orders. But when excluding transportation, orders dropped 0.3% in November from the month before, and 0.1% when excluding military spending -- the third such decline in a row.

Economists closely watch order volumes as a signal of future demand. Orders for machinery, electrical equipment and motor vehicles and parts orders all fell in November. New orders for nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft, a common gauge of underlying business investment, fell 0.6% from October, the third decline in four months.

While low oil prices might be helping consumers, they sting business investment.

The "consumer is going to drive the economy next year," said David Berson, chief economist at Nationwide Insurance. "With decent payroll [growth], a lower unemployment rate and higher wage growth...the consumer is in a pretty good position" to take on that responsibility."

Analysts say rising interest rates are the main contributor to the housing slowdown, driving up the overall cost of purchasing a house. The Federal Reserve has taken notice. After raising rates four times in 2018, the central bank's recent projections suggest just two next year.

Trade negotiations between the U.S. and China also are hanging over decisions in many board rooms.

"We continue to work with our supply chain and our suppliers to figure out what is the long-term strategic option here," Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. Chief Executive Officer Antonio Fabio Neri said on a recent conference call. "We need to wait [to see] what happens with the negotiation because at 10% [U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports], it makes no sense to change anything. At 25% [tariffs], obviously, you have to consider other options."

Some of the world's major economies, including China, Germany and Japan, have seen growth contract in recent months.

"If the rest of the world catches a cold, the U.S. is going to sneeze," Jim Baird, chief investment officer at Plante Moran Financial Advisors, said. "A global slowdown will be felt in the U.S. to a degree that will largely be determined by its magnitude and duration."

That may mean continued economic growth in the U.S. will depend largely on American consumers. The personal saving rate -- the difference between disposable income and spending -- was 6% in November, the lowest monthly rate since March 2013. The rate has trended down since touching 7.4% in February, the peak for the year.

Strong spending and modest saving suggest consumers have felt confident in the middle of the holiday shopping season.

"There is this hope that labor-market tightening and meaningful wage growth [will] hit people's pockets in 2019, and that will propel the American consumer," said Zillow senior economist Aaron Terrazas.

Michael Hutcheson, who runs an all-natural pest-control company in Tampa, Fla., is considering hiring more help next year to handle his growing clientele, which he partly attributes to the late-2017 tax cuts. On top of that, he is also hoping to give his one current employee a raise.

"It all boils down to consumer confidence [next year]...the current administration has bolstered consumers to go out and purchase services like mine," Mr. Hutcheson said.

Despite wages rising, inflation has cooled a bit in recent months, which is also boosting household purchasing power. That resilience could help stave off the risk that a global slowdown will finally hit the U.S., driving it into recession.

--Eric Morath contributed to this article.

Write to Sharon Nunn at sharon.nunn@wsj.com