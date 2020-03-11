U.S. Coronavirus Cases Top 1,000 -- Update

By Natasha Khan

China reported a rise in coronavirus infections imported from abroad as the number of cases in the U.S. topped 1,000, highlighting the challenges authorities face containing an epidemic rapidly spreading around the world.

The virus is disrupting business and spurring governments to act to offset its economic impact. The Bank of England slashed its key interest rate by half a percentage point Wednesday morning, matching a cut last week by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Wall Street Journal reported late Tuesday that the Trump administration would likely extend the April 15 tax-filing deadline, while organizers postponed the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival for six months. New York is closing schools and limiting public gatherings in a three-square-mile containment area in the New York City suburb of New Rochelle. Italy imposed a nationwide quarantine.

U.S. stock futures, Asia's main indexes and Treasury yields all headed lower Wednesday, pointing to doubts about governments' ability to get a handle on the economic damage.

Confirmed cases reached 119,132 Wednesday, in 115 countries and regions, data compiled by Johns Hopkins University showed. More than 4,290 people have died.

In France, confirmed cases jumped to 1,784 on Tuesday from 204 one week earlier, with 33 deaths from coronavirus. At least seven people in France's National Assembly have tested positive for the disease, including five representatives, the body said on its website. France's Élysée Palace has implemented a strict protocol to keep President Emmanuel Macron from potential contamination.

In Britain, junior health minister Nadine Dorries tested positive for coronavirus. Ms. Dorries, who fell ill shortly after attending an event with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said she was recovering at home.

Iran, one of the countries worst hit outside China, on Wednesday confirmed 63 new deaths from the virus, the highest single-day toll since the pathogen appeared in the Islamic Republic three weeks ago, bringing the total number of fatalities to 354. In a statement on state television, the health ministry said the total number of infections had reached 9,000, after 958 new cases were confirmed over the past 24 hours. Nearly 3,000 patients had recovered from the virus, the ministry said.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday said Iran was facing "unprecedented" problems related to the coronavirus and urged Iranians to practice good hygiene and stop traveling, but also called on local officials not to exaggerate the scope of the outbreak. Some officials have questioned the government's official toll.

"We should not create fear, panic, worries and anxiety in the population. This fear and panic is, unfortunately, sometimes sown by people who hold official posts," Mr. Rouhani told cabinet members in a weekly meeting broadcast by state television. Dozens of Iranian officials have contracted the virus and ministers were shown at the meeting sitting far apart, wearing face masks. The government, which normally meets at the presidential office, has for two weeks met at an alternate venue in Tehran.

China's National Health Commission reported 24 new infections, 10 of them imported. Of the six imported cases in Beijing, five were from Italy and the other from the U.S. The tally took the total number of imported cases in China to 79, as an epidemic that first appeared in China evolves and spreads through Europe and the U.S.

China has all but declared victory over the disease, after more than 3,100 deaths, as the number of new cases has dropped sharply. Still, the movement of hundreds of millions of people remains restricted.

The number of cases in the U.S. reached 1,025 Tuesday night, with infections up and down the East and West coasts and spreading in the Midwest, according to the Johns Hopkins data.

In Hong Kong, the bulk of new cases involved members of tour groups that returned from Egypt and India. Medical experts raised concerns that reporting in some countries doesn't reflect the actual number of cases, perhaps because of limited testing capacity, said David Hui, professor of respiratory medicine at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

"The number of cases exported by these countries is a better index of their caseloads," Dr. Hui said.

Hong Kong's Department of Health has urged residents to avoid nonessential travel.

Japan confirmed 54 new infections Wednesday, its second-biggest one-day rise thus far, taking the country's total to 568. South Korea, trailing only China, Italy and Iran in cases, reported 242 more Wednesday, bringing the total to 7,755.

Indonesia on Wednesday reported its first coronavirus-linked death. The patient was a 53-year-old foreigner who arrived at a hospital in poor health with conditions including diabetes, government spokesman Achmad Yurianto said without revealing the woman's nationality. The Southeast Asian country has 27 confirmed cases.

