U.S. Coronavirus Deaths Top 60,000 as New Data Show Economic Toll--12th Update

By Talal Ansari and William Boston

Reported deaths from the novel coronavirus in the U.S. passed 60,000 Wednesday as Florida became the latest state to detail plans to reopen its economy and new data showed broad economic harm caused by worldwide lockdowns.

The 60,316 U.S. deaths account for more than a quarter of the 224,708 fatalities globally, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In the 24 hours ending at 8 p.m. Wednesday, 2,498 deaths from Covid-19 were reported in the U.S., according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of the Johns Hopkins data -- the highest such number since April 17.

The death toll, which has now surpassed some previous projections, shows the continuing challenge in estimating the severity of the outbreak. In late March, the Trump administration estimated between 100,000 and 240,000 people could die. About two weeks later, Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in an interview with NBC that the toll was likely to be closer to 60,000.

Models released in early April by the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation showed a similar result. Those models projected the rate of deaths would peak mid-April, and they estimated 61,545 fatalities by Aug. 4. New models from the institute now project 72,860 deaths by Aug. 4.

Confirmed cases in the U.S. climbed to 1.02 million, just over two weeks after they reached 500,000 and about three months since the first reported infection appeared. The U.S. cases make up about a third of the more than 3.17 million infections reported world-wide. Experts caution that the estimates understate the impact of the pandemic.

President Trump was asked Wednesday whether he envisioned a "new normal" once the pandemic had passed, perhaps one in which hospitality workers regularly wore masks. Mr. Trump, speaking at an event with business leaders, said he didn't. "I see the new normal being what it was three months ago," he said. "I think we want to go back to where it was."

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said 330 people died in the state on Tuesday, slightly below the 335 people who died the day before, and well below the state's peak of daily reported deaths, which was in the high 700s in mid-April.

"You see the decline has been slow at best, and still disgustingly high, " Mr. Cuomo said.

Mr. Cuomo, a Democrat, also said he would sign an executive order allowing some counties, mainly in upstate New York, to resume elective surgeries.

Los Angeles on Wednesday became the first major U.S. city to begin offering free Covid-19 testing to all residents regardless of whether they have symptoms, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced. The Democrat said priority will still be given to those with symptoms.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis laid out a gradual reopening plan Wednesday that will begin Monday, with restaurants and retail stores operating at 25% of indoor capacity. The plan excludes Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, which are still reeling from the virus.

Mr. DeSantis, a Republican close to Mr. Trump, scoffed at the initial projections that had shown the state faring much worse than it has. "We need to focus on facts and not fear," he said. Still, he said steps would be "small, deliberate, methodical" and taken in consultation with medical officials.

Mr. DeSantis already called for schools to remain closed through the end of the year, and that remains unchanged. Visits to senior living facilities are also prohibited, and there is no change for bars, gyms or personal services such as hair salons.

Data from Georgia, Oklahoma and South Carolina, states that started easing restrictions on nonessential businesses last weekend, show people came out in trickles rather than droves, as they sought clothes, entertainment and travel.

Governments and companies across a variety of industries took new measure of economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic and some predicted bigger losses in the months ahead even as restrictions on movement are rolled back.

U.S. gross domestic product, the broadest measure of goods and services produced across the economy, contracted at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.8% in the first three months of the year, a steeper decline than expected. The Federal Reserve said Wednesday it would take aggressive action to support an eventual recovery.

The central bank "is committed to using its full range of tools to support the U.S. economy in this challenging time," officials said after their policy meeting.

U.S. stocks rose, lifted in part by news from Gilead Sciences Inc. that a clinical trial evaluating its drug remdesivir in coronavirus patients had concluded with a positive result.

Companies in the U.S., Europe and Asia reported heavy losses or reduced revenue as virus-containment measures curtailed consumer spending and upended supply chains.

Business and school shutdowns, social distancing and other steps aimed at containing the virus began to squeeze economies in much of the world during the final weeks of the first quarter.

Two of Germany's largest car makers, Volkswagen AG and Daimler AG, said Wednesday that the worst impact from the pandemic was yet to come, as they reported sharp first-quarter falls in earnings, revenue and car sales. "The second quarter is going to be the worst," Volkswagen Chief Finance Officer Frank Witter said.

The European Commission said Wednesday its measure of business and consumer confidence plummeted in April to 67.0 from 94.2 in March. It was the largest single-month drop in the survey's 35-year history and supported other predictions of a steep decline in economic activity across the European Union in the three months through June.

The airline industry's coronavirus-driven crisis weighed on Boeing Co. and General Electric Co. during the first quarter. Boeing said it would cut 10% of its workforce and curb jetliner production while GE announced it would trim $2 billion in costs as its aviation business sustained losses.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. warned Wednesday of more declines in the coming quarter, with demand for its smartphones, appliances and displays plummeting further as stores remain closed and consumers unlikely to spend in the economic downturn.

Even companies whose businesses should be brightening reported a mixed picture. United Parcel Service Inc. on Tuesday reported lower shipments to big businesses and stores, and 3M Co. said sales of office supplies have plummeted, even as face-mask sales have climbed.

Mr. Trump issued an executive order Tuesday evening mandating that meat-processing plants in the U.S. remain open and take steps to improve employee safety.

But major U.S. manufacturers said some closed plants may never reopen and new product introductions could be delayed, after the pandemic slashed demand for everything from motorcycles to industrial paint.

In other parts of the world, governments took more steps to return to normalcy.

China set a new date for its annual legislative conclave -- May 22, after a 2 1/2 -month delay -- signaling confidence that it has contained the virus's spread. On Wednesday, China reported 22 new infections for the previous day, all but one imported from overseas.

Hong Kong reported its fourth day in a row with no new local coronavirus cases Wednesday, as it prepares to relax quarantine restrictions on some arrivals from mainland China.

China and South Korea have agreed to allow some business travel between the two countries, in Beijing's first formal move to ease border controls and help revive economic activity.

South Korea reported nine new cases on Wednesday, marking the 12th day the country has had fewer than 20 new infections. But health officials repeated concerns that a coming long weekend could create fresh clusters, as South Koreans travel to domestic-holiday destinations.

French officials stepped up planning to lift the country's lockdown May 11 after Prime Minister Édouard Philippe announced the government's road map Tuesday. France is preparing to assemble teams of thousands of investigators to trace contacts of coronavirus infections when the lockdown is lifted.

Iraq tightened restrictions anew after relaxing them last week in the run-up to the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, citing the failure of some citizens to abide by social-distancing guidelines.

Write to Talal Ansari at Talal.Ansari@wsj.com and William Boston at william.boston@wsj.com