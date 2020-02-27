U.S. Coronavirus Outbreak Would Pose Risk to Record Expansion

By Eric Morath and Harriet Torry

A U.S. coronavirus outbreak would trigger temporary but widespread disruptions of people's lives and business activity, posing a new risk to the nation's longest economic expansion on record.

Public health officials have told Americans to expect the virus to spread in the U.S. That could lead to school closures, public-event cancellations and business disruptions across industries from restaurants and tourism to manufacturing.

The U.S. economy is already feeling an impact, though the disease has yet to spread here. Some U.S. manufacturers have been unable to obtain components, hotels and resorts are seeing a drop off in international tourism and retailers are worried about having adequate inventory to meet U.S. demand.

"If the virus comes here -- and that's still a very big if -- that sends ripples through my body," said Beth Ann Bovino, S&P Global's chief U.S. economist. "You'd have to consider a scenario where people panic, stay indoors, stay out of the public and don't travel, even if they live very far away from the hypothetical epicenter."

The coronavirus's infection rate is far smaller than the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic and much less deadly than recent Ebola virus outbreaks, said Dean Jamison, a global health economist and professor emeritus at University of California-San Francisco. He also said the U.S. has a superior health system to China, where the outbreak is centered, and months of warning.

Mr. Jamison said such a scenario could still cause U.S. businesses and schools to close, grind transportation networks to a halt, and trim a half percentage point from economic growth for the year. That is enough to slow the economy but not cause a recession, or two straight quarters of economic contraction. He expects any event wouldn't last longer than several months and be followed by a sharp increase in economic activity.

"I think we're unlikely to see a really large outbreak in the U.S. -- meaning thousands of deaths," he said. "There are reasons to feel that we're not in for as rough of a ride as China had. They had to start at ground zero."

Still, businesses are already starting to react.

Nestlé SA told more than 290,000 employees to suspend international business travel until March 15. Several U.S. airlines are canceling flights to China and waiving change fees for passengers traveling to other affected destinations. U.S. apparel and footwear companies are facing supply-chain delays, which could result in a shortage of spring goods. Toy aisles may be bare as production of Barbies and Nerf guns in China flattened. And containership operators have canceled 40 sailings at the Port of Los Angeles through April 1, mostly for vessels coming from China.

Meanwhile, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is seeking additional state preparedness funds. Connecticut officials said the state may face a shortfall of medical gloves and masks. California municipalities, including San Francisco and San Diego, have issued emergency declarations to prepare for a possible outbreak.

The extent of the economic damage -- and whether it could trigger a recession -- is difficult for economists to project and depends on whether an outbreak is limited to a city or two, or becomes more widespread -- and how the public reacts. Economists, however, expect a swift U.S. recovery from any downturn as companies work to meet pent up demand from consumers after the health threat subsides.

Forecasters have already said the virus's spread in China and elsewhere would slow the U.S. economy in the first quarter of this year. If the virus were to infect tens of thousands of people and kill hundreds in major U.S. cities -- similar to what has happened in China -- the economic impact could be much bigger.

"You have all the ingredients for an interruption of economic activity here," said Carl Tannenbaum, chief economist for Northern Trust. "The impact of what's going on is being underappreciated," he added. "I don't think the presumption of a month ago, that this will blow over, is an appropriate posture at this point."

Yong Kim, chief executive officer of Wonolo Inc., a San Francisco-based on-demand staffing platform, said companies in the production and e-commerce sectors are seeing supply shortages and inventory constraints. That has prompted them to reduce workers' hours and shifts, particularly in hubs like Nashville, Dallas and Atlanta.

"A lot of times many of these companies are trying to diversify supplier sources [which are heavily concentrated in Asia], but selection takes time," he said, adding "it's unclear what the ultimate steps are."

S&P Global is forecasting the U.S. economy to slow to a 1% annual growth rate in the first quarter from 2.1% pace in the fourth quarter of 2019, with a half-percentage point attributable to the coronavirus. For the full year, the effect would be modest, shaving one or two tenths of a percentage point off growth. But that forecast assumes the impact is mainly overseas.

The size of the impact largely depends on where the outbreak occurs, Ms. Bovino of S&P said. In New York, it could close financial markets; in San Francisco, it could temporarily shutter the fast-growth tech sector; in the Midwest, it could deal another blow to fragile manufacturers. In a more isolated city, the impact could be far less severe.

Hospitality businesses, restaurants and retailers would suffer first, Ms. Bovino added.

Some Americans may be able to telecommute for their jobs, but many would miss work, and perhaps not get a paycheck. That includes those who work at factories, shopping malls, airports and other large employers.

E-commerce platforms and logistics firms that deliver goods may see some benefit, but that would be countered if the virus causes inventory shortfalls. Groceries can be delivered, "but not if there's no food on the shelf," Ms. Bovino said, who stressed that is an unlikely scenario.

Federal Reserve officials, meanwhile, are waiting to see evidence that the virus is persistent and material for the U.S. economy before cutting interest rates.

Finding parallels to other types of economic shocks is difficult. The Sept. 11 terrorist attacks offer one possibility. Following the attacks, some large public gatherings, including baseball and college football games were postponed, the airline industry shut down and the travel industry suffered.

But economic damage proved limited. The attacks occurred during a recession, which the U.S. was able to pull out of in short order. After declining at a 1.7% rate during the quarter the attacks occurred, economic output grew at a 1.1% rate in the fourth quarter of 2001 and a 3.5% rate in the first quarter of 2002.

Comparisons to other epidemics may be more apt, but are dated.

A severe influenza pandemic similar to the one that began in 1918 could cause U.S. economic output to decline by 4.25%, while a milder pandemic, like ones that occurred in 1957 and 1968, could reduce output by 1%, according to a 2006 assessment prepared by the Congressional Budget Office.

Macy's Inc. Chief Executive Jeff Gennette said the retailer was seeing a slight slowdown in sales as a result of the coronavirus due to fewer U.S. visits from Asian tourists. But he also said it was too soon to know how significant an impact the disease would have on consumers or suppliers.

"We've seen some slowdown in sales in these stores this month," he said on a conference call Tuesday to discuss quarterly results. "Nothing to be concerned about yet, but we believe that this is unfolding."

