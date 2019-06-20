U.S. Current Account Gap Narrowed in First Quarter

By Eric Morath and Sarah Chaney



WASHINGTON--The U.S. current-account deficit, a measure of the nation's trade and financial flows with other countries, narrowed to a seasonally adjusted $130.40 billion in the first quarter from a revised $143.93 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018, the Commerce Department said Thursday.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected a $122.0 billion deficit.

The current account tracks movements of goods and services across borders as well as income from investments and other payments, from foreign aid to private transfers. The deficit was 2.5% of current-dollar gross domestic product in the January through March period, compared with 2.8% in the fourth quarter.

Here are the report's key takeaways:

--The narrowing of the current-account deficit mostly reflected a decrease in the goods trade deficit during the quarter, the department said.

--The flow of foreign profits brought back by U.S. companies slowed in the first quarter. Dividends and withdrawals, a subset of investment-income payments, is a gauge of companies' repatriation for foreign profits. That figure was $100.25 billion in the first quarter. That was down from an upwardly revised $146.61 billion in the fourth quarter, and $285.89 billion in the first quarter of 2018.

--The sweeping tax law passed by Congress in late 2017 intended to create an incentive to bring those profits back to the U.S. Before 2018, the U.S. generally taxed foreign profits only as companies transferred them to a U.S. parent. Profits reinvested overseas, or simply held as cash or securities by foreign subsidiaries, could avoid the levy. The tax overhaul ended that practice, instead imposing a one-time tax on accumulated foreign profits. That sharply reduced the additional cost of repatriating foreign funds.

--Repatriated profits, $776.51 billion for all of last year, were well above the $155.08 billion in 2017. The 2018 total was revised up in Thursday's report from a previous estimate of $664.91 billion

--The U.S. has run a persistent current-account deficit during the two decades for which comparable records have been kept. That's because the country imports more than it exports, as Americans consume more than they produce relative to the rest of the world's economies.

--The U.S. has maintained surplus primary income. That means U.S. firms and residents receive more investment income and wages from abroad then is sent overseas. The first-quarter surplus for the category was $61.11 billion, up from $60.06 billion in the prior period.

--The U.S. has consistently run a deficit on secondary income. That includes both government payments and private transfers, such as a worker sending money to family abroad. The first-quarter deficit for the category was $36.91 billion, up from $32.84 billion in the prior period.

The Commerce Department report on U.S. international transactions can be found at www.bea.gov/newsreleases/rels.htm.